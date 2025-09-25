Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour changing design: Details

OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour changing design: Details

Available at Rs 39,999, the OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO has launched the Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition smartphone. The company said that it is designed exclusively for India, with a Diwali-inspired design featuring a mandala, peacock, and ‘festive motifs.’ It also debuts a heat-sensitive, colour-changing design, transforming from black to gold with body warmth.
 
Priced at Rs 39,999, the Diwali Edition of the OPPO Reno 14 is offered in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Availability and offers

The OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition smartphone is available at OPPO’s e-store, ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at select retail outlets.
 
 
As for the offer, the OPPO Reno 14 5G smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs 36,999 for a limited period. 

Other offers include: 
  • No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) available up to six months.
  • 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 3000 on select transaction methods
  • Zero down payment schemes for up to eight months 
  • Exchange Bonus for up to Rs 3000 on trade-in
  • Three months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced at no additional cost 

OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a 6.59-inch OLED display of 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits brightness. The smartphone is 7.42mm in thickness and weighs 187g. It features an aluminium frame and for durability the company said that it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and Armour architecture.
 
On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 50MP (Sony IMX882) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto unit, along with a 50MP front-facing camera. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging.
 
The smartphone comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 for resistance against dust and water. The OPPO Reno 14 smartphone also features AI-powered editing tools within the smartphone’s camera app. These include:
  • AI Voice Enhancer
  • AI Editor 2.0
  • AI Recompose
  • AI Perfect Shot
  • AI Style Transfer
  • AI Livephoto 2.0
  • AI Livephoto export 
  • AI VoiceScribe
  • AI Mind Space
OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Specifications
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1256 x 2760 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50 MP (AF)
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • OS: ColorOS 15
 

