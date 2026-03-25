Google may make it easier to import memory from other AI chatbots to Gemini

Google may be working on a new feature for its Gemini app that could allow users to import memory and chat history from other AI platforms. The feature, spotted in an APK teardown of the Google Gemini app by Android Authority, is currently not available to users, and there is no confirmation yet on a wider rollout. The discovery was made in app version 17.11.54.sa.arm64, where such in-development features are often tested before being introduced publicly.

How this will work

According to the report, the feature appears to work in two parts. The first involves generating a prompt in another AI chatbot to extract stored information such as user preferences, names, and other contextual details. This output can then be pasted into Gemini, allowing it to build a basic understanding of the user without starting from scratch. However, since the process relies on transferring data indirectly, there is a possibility that some information may not carry over accurately.

The second part of the feature focuses on importing past conversations. Users may be able to upload chat history files in .zip format, with a size limit of up to 5GB. Once uploaded, Gemini could use this data to recreate context and allow users to continue previous interactions more seamlessly.

The feature is still not live within the Gemini app, but if rolled out, it could support data transfers from platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. This would make it easier for users to switch between AI tools while retaining their activity and context.

Anthropic makes switching to Claude easier

In related news, Anthropic also did something similar recently. Anthropic has made switching to Claude easier by allowing users to import saved preferences and context from other AI tools using a simple copy-paste method. By transferring existing instructions into Claude’s memory, users can continue conversations without starting from scratch, retaining prior context seamlessly.