Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October: What to expect

Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October: What to expect

Google's new Gemini for Home assistant brings natural conversations, smarter device control, and early access starting in October

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a new AI-powered voice assistant called “Gemini for Home,” built specifically for Google Home devices. The company explained that this assistant is powered by the same Gemini models available on smartphones, combining advanced problem-solving with new home-focused features. It offers hands-free assistance and can coordinate complex actions across connected devices. Google also hinted at the possibility of releasing a new smart speaker that will run on Gemini for Home.

Gemini for Home: What is new?

Gemini for Home is replacing the existing Google Assistant on Home devices, bringing AI-powered improvements to everyday use. According to Google, the assistant leverages the advanced reasoning, inference, and search abilities of Gemini, allowing for more natural interactions. Instead of depending on short, rigid commands, users can make longer or layered requests using conversational phrases.
 
Google has shared examples to highlight Gemini for Home’s capabilities:

  • Ask Gemini to play a song and it will find and play what you’re looking for from across multiple streaming platforms.
  • Users can issue multiple commands at once, such as “Dim the lights and play songs from the 1990s.”
  • Natural language support makes it easier to create calendar events, prepare lists, and set timers without fixed command formats.
  • Just like Gemini, Gemini for Home can deliver answers tailored to users’ specific needs on a variety of topics.
  • Its generative AI functions extend to creative uses, such as producing personalised bedtime stories for children.
In addition, Gemini for Home integrates Gemini Live, Google’s conversational interface. By saying “Hey Google, let’s chat,” users can enter real-time dialogue with the assistant, dive deeper into topics, and receive step-by-step guidance for activities like cooking or troubleshooting.

Gemini for Home: Availability

Google confirmed that Gemini for Home will eventually replace Google Assistant across existing hardware, including Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, and other Home devices. Early access will begin in October, with a detailed rollout plan to be shared later. 

New Gemini smart speaker: What to expect?

At its Made by Google event on August 20, the company teased what seems to be a new smart speaker powered by Gemini for Home. The device, which resembles Apple’s HomePod Mini, was shown responding with glowing lights during use. According to a report from 9to5Google, the speaker will be available in four colour options and is expected to launch in parallel with the rollout of Gemini for Home.

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google Assistant

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

