Ubisoft cancels 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake, 5 other games

Ubisoft has announced that it has stopped the development of the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake. The French video game publisher is set to undergo a reorganisation, splitting the company into five creative divisions, it said on Wednesday. Each of these studios has been tasked with handling particular game brands or franchises. These studios have their own independent budget now.

While the reorganisation efforts could be the reason to cancel the Price of Persia: The Sand of Time remake project, the game publisher cited quality reason for the cancellation. The game would most probably have been identical in nature as compared to the original game released in 2003, it most likely means that the quality of visuals and audio may not have met the standards to be considered for a release.

Ubisoft has announced that apart from the aforementioned, five unnamed games that were being developed have now been scrapped. Seven unnamed games have been delayed to ensure that their development meets the enhanced quality benchmarks and maximise long-term value creation. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is not the only game affected.

Ubisoft won’t release Prince of Persia The Sands of Time remake

Prince of Persia is a popular franchise worldwide and Sands of Time title was no different. According to IMDb records, in 2004, Interactive Achievement Awards (IAA), now known as the D.I.C.E. Awards, crowned the game as the Adventure Game of the Year and Console Game of the Year. It also earned accolades as the winner for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Innovation in Computer Gaming, and more.

Based on reviews on Steam, it is evident that since then, to now, it continues to be loved by many. The news of a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time excited gamers, which was shown by their reactions on social media platforms including X. Now, with the latest development of its cancellation in frame, many expressed disappointment as they were waiting for the remake.

The news of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time cancellation was followed by reports that Ubisoft reorganised its structure to make five creative houses that will handle different franchises.

Ubisoft’s reorganises creative houses

Under the revised structure, Ubisoft’s five Creative Houses will manage their titles end to end, covering everything from brand strategy and development to sales, while also controlling their own budgets. As per a report by Reuters, each unit will operate with an independent leadership team, and executive compensation will be linked to performance indicators such as player engagement and overall value generation.

According to a report by The Variety, this is the revised structure for the creative studios and the franchises that they will handle:

Creative house 1 (Vantage Studios): Will be focused on scaling and extending Ubisoft’s largest and established franchises to turn them into annual billionaire brands. The brands that it will look at are Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six.

Creative house 2: Dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooter experiences. It will look after brands including The Division, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell

Creative house 3: Designed to operate a roster of select, sharp Live experiences. The brands that it will handle include For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, Skull &

Bones.

Creative house 4: Dedicated to immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes. It will handle brands like Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, Beyond Good & Evil

Creative house 5: Focused on reclaiming position in casual and family-friendly games. It will handle brands like Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, Hasbro.

It is possible that in future, the creative house number four may announce another title of the Prince of Persia franchise or its remake. Gamers may look forward to that announcement, and till then, they may give a shot to other Ubisoft games if they like.