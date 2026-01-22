Microsoft rolls out Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs: What it means

Microsoft has rolled out the Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, allowing users to download and play Xbox PC games locally on these devices. The update brings access to a large part of the Xbox Game Pass PC catalogue on Arm-powered Copilot+ PCs, alongside continued support for cloud gaming where local compatibility is limited. Alongside this, Microsoft also announced a new game save sync indicator, cloud gaming support for select smart TVs, and shared updates related to handheld gaming and cross-device play.

Xbox app now available on Arm-based Windows 11 PCs

With this update, users running Windows 11 on Arm-based PCs can now install games directly from the Xbox PC app, rather than relying primarily on cloud streaming for unsupported titles. Microsoft says over 85 per cent of the Xbox Game Pass PC catalogue is currently compatible with Arm-based systems, with more titles expected to be added over time. For games that are not yet supported locally, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains available as an alternative.

Microsoft said it has also improved game compatibility on Arm through updates to its Prism emulator, which now supports AVX and AVX2 instructions. Epic Anti-Cheat support also enables fan-favourite multiplayer titles such as Fortnite and Gears of War: Reloaded on Arm-based Windows PCs.

What are Arm-based Windows PCs

Arm-based Windows PCs use processors built on Arm architecture, which is different from the traditional chips used by most laptops and desktops. These devices are designed to be more power-efficient, offering longer battery life and improved thermal performance.

Software compatibility has historically been a challenge, as many Windows applications and games were originally designed for x86 processors. Microsoft has been addressing this through a combination of emulation improvements and expanded native support.

Other Xbox updates announced

Alongside the Arm expansion, Microsoft introduced a Game Save Sync Indicator across PC and handheld devices, allowing users to see whether their game progress has been synced to the cloud. The company also announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming will arrive on select Hisense and V homeOS-powered smart TVs in 2026, allowing users to stream supported games directly through the Xbox app.