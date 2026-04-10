Adobe's Project Indigo camera app expands to iPads, iPhone 17e: Details

Adobe has expanded support for its experimental camera app, Project Indigo, bringing it to select iPads and the newly launched iPhone 17e. According to its listing on the App Store, the update broadens device compatibility while adding new features focused on improving how users capture and manage photos. The company said that the app focuses on delivering more natural-looking images using computational photography and AI, and continues to evolve based on user feedback and ongoing updates.

Adobe Project Indigo: Details

Project Indigo uses computational photography to capture multiple images in quick succession and combine them into a single photo with lower noise and better dynamic range. Most of this processing happens automatically in the background, requiring little user input. The viewfinder also provides tools such as a live histogram, zebra striping to highlight overexposed areas and a level for straighter shots.

Originally introduced as an experimental camera app, Project Indigo is designed to give users more control while keeping images closer to a natural look. Instead of heavily altering photos, it relies on a custom imaging pipeline to produce results similar to those from DSLR cameras. ALSO READ: X brings back 'Voice Notes' to chats for private audio messages: What's new When generating JPEGs, the app applies subtle adjustments to elements like subjects and skies. At the same time, it retains full image data in raw DNG files, ensuring that the original image remains unchanged for further editing. New features in the latest update

With the latest update, Adobe has added several usability improvements. A new grid view in the filmstrip allows users to browse photos more easily, along with a multi-selection option for sharing or deleting images. Users can now also import multiple photos directly into Adobe Lightroom in one go using the same multi-selection feature. Additionally, filtering options have been introduced, letting users sort photos by categories such as All Photos, Indigo Album and Favourites. Another addition is the option to display the 35 mm equivalent focal length for rear cameras, which can be enabled in the capture settings. ALSO READ: YouTube denies 90-second unskippable ads on TV reports: What happened