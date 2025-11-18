OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery

OPPO has traditionally used its Find X lineup to showcase its strides in the camera tech, and the Find X9 Pro follows the same philosophy with upgraded hardware. The flagship smartphone features a triple-camera array anchored by two 50-megapixel units alongside a massive 200MP telephoto lens. On paper, it has everything it needs to appeal to mobile photography enthusiasts. But how well does that translate to real-world performance? Let us find out:

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Camera performance

The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 50MP (Sony LYT-828) main camera, a 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide, and a 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto camera. OPPO has also included a dedicated “True Color” unit that works in tandem with the main three sensors to improve colour accuracy. On the front, the 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) handles imaging with autofocus support. While the Hasselblad partnership expires for its sister brand OnePlus, OPPO continues with the collaboration, bringing Hasselblad colour science to fine tune image experience.

Details aside, the output largely matches the promise of the hardware. In daylight, the Find X9 Pro produces crisp, detailed images with natural colour reproduction and reliable dynamic range. The colour profile remains consistent across lighting conditions, and the phone adjusts tones intelligently without requiring manual intervention, making it a strong point-and-shoot performer. Low-light performance is also good with images coming out clean, shadows hold detail, and colours remain accurate even in challenging scenes. Only when zooming past 8x does the sharpness begin to soften slightly in low-lit environments. Going specific, the main camera holds up well in both bright and dim conditions. Colours look realistic, clarity remains intact, and OPPO’s computational processing enhances the image without pushing it into artificial territory. It sharpens and stabilises the scene effectively, delivering a haze-free result while preserving the natural texture of objects instead of relying on aggressive beautification. Edge definition is clean and consistent with the rest of the frame. Even up to around 2.9x zoom, these characteristics remain largely unchanged.

The ultra-wide camera delivers similar results. It captures accurate colours and retains details well, even when subjects are in mild motion. While it understandably does not match the main or telephoto lenses in every scenario, it still performs solidly and even exceeds expectations in certain scenes by holding onto colour consistency and texture better than anticipated. For example, if a car is driving past you at around 10-20kmph and you try to click a picture of it, the digits on the number plate will be clearly visible even if the camera angle is slightly challenging.

The telephoto camera is a standout. Its ability to zoom all the way to 120x is genuinely surprising. At extreme levels, some detail inevitably drops, but the captured image still reveals far more than what is visible to the naked eye. When photographing a building roughly a kilometre away, images taken up to 40x retained elements I could barely see myself, with noticeable softening only beyond that point. The 13.2x lossless zoom performs well in daylight, although the telephoto lens struggles slightly at night, especially in poorly lit areas. OPPO claims that all three rear cameras have been tuned to shoot in 50MP by default, offering four times the detail of standard 12MP images and providing stronger cropping flexibility. My testing supports this, with one caveat: the phone maintains 50MP output only under adequate lighting. In dimmer conditions, the resolution drops to 12MP. There is also an option to capture in an even higher 200MP resolution using Hasselblad Hi-Res mode, though this, too, depends heavily on proper lighting. Comparing 12MP, 50MP, and 200MP shots made the differences clear – higher-resolution captures retain significantly more detail and texture.

The front-facing camera performs reliably as well. Across multiple lighting scenarios, it consistently produced sharp, balanced images. The bokeh separation felt natural and accurate, and skin tones appeared true to life. Computational processing enhances clarity and adds a touch of brightness without oversaturating the frame. Both Portrait mode and Hasselblad Hi-Res mode maintained strong realism, with no noticeable artificial softening. As for videography, although I did not test it as extensively as photography, but the results were still promising. The Find X9 Pro supports 4K recording at 120fps, ensuring smooth motion capture even with fast-moving subjects like vehicles. Stabilisation works reasonably well while walking, though it cannot fully compensate during running. Across modes, detail retention and colour accuracy in video recording were consistently impressive.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Camera modes There are several modes in which you can shoot with the OPPO Find X9 Pro, such as Hasselblad Master mode, Portrait mode, Hasselblad Hi-Res mode, XPAN mode, Macro mode, and more. All of these modes serve different purposes for users. The Master mode provides complete manual control over ISO, shutter speed, and focus while shooting in 50MP resolution. The Portrait mode, as expected, applies the bokeh effect around the main object. XPAN mode shoots like panoramic film cameras with cinematic 65:24 frames. Hasselblad Hi-Res Mode captures images at 200MP even in complex lighting environments.

In my experience, while the Master mode offers more control over settings, it is largely for people who know how to handle them well. There’s also an automatic feature in the Master mode that takes care of everything by itself, but it kind of defeats the purpose of Master mode, then. If you are someone who’s more likely to open camera and shoot, then the best modes will be Hasselblad Hi-Res and Portrait, in that particular sequence. I was beyond impressed with the Hi-Res mode. I used it to capture pictures on the day of Deepawali, meaning a plethora of complex and unreliable lighting environments.

When I was taking a photograph of someone who was standing in a poorly lit area, with only a red sparkle stick burning in front of them, the Hi-Res mode captured it so beautifully that it looked like it came from a DSLR camera. When I moved to a better location with proper lighting, the Hi-Res mode recognised the main object clearly and gave the rest of the image an oil-painting look. It felt as if I captured a picture of someone with great detail and clarity, and then I added it very naturally on top of an oil painting to give an aesthetically pleasing vibe. The retention of texture was quite impressive. When I moved to a location illuminated with proper light bulbs, fairy lights, pathway lights, and more, the output became even better. When I looked at the pictures then I thought that these could easily give DSLR pictures a run for their money.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Design What good is a camera that doesn’t look visually appealing? The OPPO Find X9 Pro introduces a redesign of hardware, as compared to its predecessor, the Find X8 Pro. While the predecessor sported a circular camera module situated at the centre of the upper half of the smartphone, the Find X9 Pro looks similar to the OnePlus 15 with a squarish camera island. The latest flagship sports a square-shaped camera island placed at the top left corner of the back panel, with an LED flash resting adjacent to the island. The OPPO branding is seen at the bottom of the rear panel of the smartphone. The side frames house the power button, volume buttons, and a quick button on one side, and a customisable “Snap” key on the other. The bottom frame houses an ejectable SIM tray, a USB-C-type port for charging and earphones, and two small speaker grilles.

The change in the design language is quite noticeable, and the repositioning of the camera island makes the device a bit too wobbly. If you try to lay it flat on a surface, then it will lie in a slanting position due to the significant camera bump. Due to the same, the weight distribution also feels uneven. Overall, the appearance seems to be quite sophisticated and clean. I received the Silk White variant for review, and it looked nice. I won’t say that it will draw a lot of attention, but it won’t look bad either due to its premium feel.

The sheer size of the smartphone makes it a bit difficult for single-handed usage. You won't be able to use it with one hand for longer hours. The size and weight of 224 grams make it a bit uncomfortable to hold, especially if you have the habit of placing your little finger as support under the bottom frame of the smartphone.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Display and Audio The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The colour reproduction for the on-screen visual is spot on. The colours are vibrant and punchy.

The expansive display, bordered by 1.15mm bezels on all sides, makes watching content genuinely enjoyable. I found myself comfortably bingeing movies and shows on the Find X9 Pro, largely because the extra screen space adds to the immersion. That said, it isn’t a device I could hold for long viewing sessions. I eventually had to place it down for a more comfortable experience. The panel offers 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth animations and responsive scrolling. OPPO also lets you fine-tune refresh rates for individual apps, allowing higher frame rates even when an app’s default limit is lower. However, the scrolling behaviour feels slightly unusual. On most phones, a firm upward swipe moves the screen a good distance in one go, but the Find X9 Pro doesn’t travel as far or as quickly. For example, opening the app drawer and swiping up typically jumps you halfway down the list on other phones, but here the same gesture only carries you to roughly 30 to 40 per cent, with lesser speed than expected. That said, there clearly is a need to polish the operating system or the user interface to best reflect the panel capabilities.

Outdoor visibility is where the display falters. In direct sunlight, I struggled to see on-screen details. When using the phone for navigation on my motorcycle, bright daylight often forced me to shade the screen with my hand or rely solely on voice directions. Viewing angles, however, remain solid, with minimal colour shift even at extreme positions. The device also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, which proved fast and accurate. Protection comes from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. As for audio, the OPPO Find X9 Pro has a stereo speaker set-up that’s loud. The clarity of audio and the loudness were satisfactory. Whether I was watching a movie or playing games, I didn’t feel like I needed earphones to hear something clearly.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Performance The OPPO Find X9 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, delivers consistently fast and fluid operation. Day-to-day responsiveness feels more than adequate, though OPPO still has room to improve when it comes to keeping temperatures in check. Heavy workloads don’t slow it down. Multitasking, shooting in high resolutions, and playing demanding games all run smoothly without stutters or visible frame drops. That said, the device does warm up more than expected during extended gaming sessions. Continuous camera use also raises the temperature around the rear panel, but the heat never translates into performance throttling during my testing.

The Find X9 Pro uses a vapour chamber system to manage thermals, and it does its job under regular use. However, once pushed to its limits during stress tests, the cooling clearly hits its ceiling. For most users, it will stay comfortably cool, but those who routinely push the hardware hard should expect noticeable heat build-up. The OPPO Find X9 Pro debuts with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface. The Android 16-based user interface continues OPPO’s gradual evolution by prioritising refinement over reinvention. You can read about it in detail here OPPO Find X9 Pro: Battery life The OPPO Find X9 Pro is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. In my experience, when I used OPPO Find X9 Pro heavily, like I normally do with other smartphones then the device returned a battery life of slightly more than a day. With light to moderate usage, the Find X9 Pro would easily last for up to one and a half days or even two days.

If you are not much of a smartphone user and use it mainly just to check a few mails, to talk to a few people on call, and watch a few videos, then the battery of Find X9 Pro would last for more than three days. However, if you are a power user, expect around eight to ten hours of on-screen time. Coming to charging, due to the SUPERVOOC fast charging, the OPPO Find X9 Pro can easily go from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in less than 20 minutes. To complete a charge cycle, the smartphone takes around 50 minutes, which is quite a good speed, considering it has a massive 7,500mAh battery.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Verdict The OPPO Find X9 Pro stands out as a photography-focused flagship, offering excellent daylight results, reliable low-light performance, and one of the most capable telephoto systems available today. Its immersive display, strong speakers, fluid everyday performance, long-lasting 7,500mAh battery, and refined ColorOS 16 experience further strengthen its appeal. That said, it does come with a few trade-offs: outdoor visibility isn't the best, the large size and shifted weight balance make one-handed use tiring, the scrolling behaviour can feel slightly off, and the device warms up when pushed hard. And considering the segment it competes in, these shortcomings become more noticeable.