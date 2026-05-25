Google posts Chromium browsers' proof-of-concept exploit code without a fix

Google has accidentally exposed proof-of-concept exploit code for a serious unpatched vulnerability affecting Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi, Arc, and several other Chromium-based browsers before later deleting the disclosure from its Chromium bug tracker. According to a report by Ars Technica, the vulnerability had remained privately known to Google for more than 42 months after being reported in late 2022.

The accidentally published post reportedly included working exploit code capable of abusing Chromium’s Background Fetch API to establish persistent browser connections that can survive browser or device restarts in certain cases.

As per the report, the flaw can reportedly be triggered simply by visiting a malicious website. Once exploited, attackers may use the compromised browser session as part of a limited botnet capable of anonymous proxy browsing, monitoring certain browser activity, or launching distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Ars Technica noted that the exploit does not provide direct system-level access, but researchers warned that large-scale abuse could still become dangerous if attackers combine it with future vulnerabilities.

ALSO READ: Meta's Forum app brings Reddit-style conversations to Facebook Groups Vulnerability remained unpatched for years The report states that independent security researcher Lyra Rebane privately disclosed the issue to Google in late 2022 after discovering that Chromium’s Background Fetch API could be abused to keep service workers persistently active in the background. According to Ars Technica, Google internally classified the flaw as a high-priority issue, with developers reportedly describing it as a “serious vulnerability.” Despite this, the issue reportedly remained unresolved for years. Rebane told Ars Technica that long delays in Chromium security fixes are common, but this was reportedly the longest delay she had encountered. She also stated that the exploit would be “pretty easy” to use, although building a large-scale browser network around it would require additional effort.

ALSO READ: Google AI Overviews glitch misreads search queries as commands: Report Browsers affected, Firefox and Safari safe According to the report, the vulnerability impacts browsers that support Chromium’s Background Fetch feature. It specifically identified Chrome, Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi, and Arc as affected browsers. Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari are reportedly not vulnerable because they do not support the same browser-fetching functionality. The exploit works by using malicious JavaScript to silently create persistent browser connections in the background. On some browsers, suspicious download dropdown windows may briefly appear, although researchers warned that many users would likely dismiss such behaviour as a minor browser glitch instead of a security compromise.