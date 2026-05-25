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Google AI Overviews glitch misreads search queries as commands: Report

Google's AI Overviews feature is reportedly misinterpreting words like "stop" and "disregard" as commands, leading to broken search responses and blank spaces

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Google(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Google’s AI-powered Search experience appears to be facing an unusual glitch shortly after the company showcased its upgraded AI-first search vision at Google I/O 2026. Users searching for words such as “disregard,” “ignore,” and “stop” are reportedly being shown broken AI Overview responses instead of regular definitions or search summaries. According to a report by Engadget, the AI system is incorrectly interpreting these words as commands rather than standard search queries, resulting in blank spaces and incomplete responses appearing at the top of Google Search. 
Searching for the word “disregard” currently triggers an AI-generated response saying, “Understood. Message disregarded,” followed by a large empty section before traditional search results appear further down the page. Similar behaviour has also reportedly been observed with words such as “remember,” “ignore,” and “stop.” The issue appears on both desktop and mobile devices, although the blank space is reportedly less prominent on smartphones.
 

Google acknowledges AI Overviews issue

Following complaints from users on social media, Google confirmed to MacRumors that the problem is linked to AI Overviews and not directly tied to the new AI Search upgrades announced during I/O 2026. 

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A Google spokesperson said that the company is aware that AI Overviews are misinterpreting some action-related queries and that a fix is already being prepared for rollout. 
The problem seems to have originated after Google integrated its new Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model into Search for powering AI Mode, which enables conversational interactions in the expanded AI Overviews section. Earlier, there were speculations that this glitch may have been a result of updates to AI Mode in Search; however, Google refuted this.

What updates did Google announce at I/O 2026 for Search

At this year’s I/O event, Google announced that it is merging AI Overviews and AI Mode into a unified conversational Search experience that allows users to move seamlessly between standard search results, AI-generated summaries, and follow-up AI interactions across desktop and mobile devices. 
It described its upgraded Search interface as an “intelligent search box” designed to deliver more contextual and assistant-like responses instead of traditional link-based results. The company also confirmed that Gemini 3.5 Flash will become the default model powering AI Mode worldwide.

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Topics : Google artifical intelligence Google Search

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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