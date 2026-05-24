Our demand for tech resources will fall in 3 years: Barclays India CEO & MD

improves their productivity. “That means we will be hiring at a much slower pace,” says Praveen Kumar, the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, in an interview with Avik Das in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Nasscom GCC Summit. Kumar speaks about global capability centres and Indian innovation. Edited excerpts:

The centres have a range of services spanning the entire bank. It is a microcosm of the global bank. As we have been in this country since 2007, our primary locations are Delhi NCR, Pune and Chennai. We have a small presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Each location has a unique talent ecosystem that we tap into. For example, our finance operations are big in Chennai; Noida is big on customer service; Gurugram is more about analytics and insights; and technology and engineering are mostly in Pune. In Bengaluru, we acquired Tesco’s banking business where we got 250 people and now we are building the data and AI teams on top of that as the city is very strong in data engineering and AI.