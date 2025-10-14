Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Telegram's latest update introduces an iOS 26-like Liquid Glass interface on iPhones and several new features, enhancing chats, profiles, and gifting options for users

Telegram's new featuresTelegram's new features

Telegram's new features

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telegram for iOS gets a new Liquid Glass visual overhaul on iPhones. Inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 aesthetics, the refreshed design gives the app consistency with Apple’s user interface and aims at offering a smooth, transparent, and modern look. 
In addition to the visual overhaul, Telegram has also introduced new features that are available across Android and iOS apps.  According to the company, the latest additions make interactions more engaging, allowing users to participate in group calls, organise contacts more efficiently, and customise their profiles with greater flexibility.

Telegram update: What’s new

Liquid Glass Interface for iOS

 
Telegram for iOS now includes a redesigned interface inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 aesthetics. The navigation bar, keyboard, and sticker panel all feature translucent, refractive elements that create a layered, glass-like appearance. According to a report by 9to5Google, users will experience the updated visuals even if they have not upgraded to iOS 26.
 
 
Previously it was reported that WhatsApp is also testing a Liquid Glass-inspired interface for its iOS app that matches Apple’s new iOS 26 design framework.

Comments and Reactions in Group Calls

 
Users in group calls or video chats can now share quick reactions and comments in real-time. These appear briefly on the screen, allowing participants to engage or respond with emojis and short messages. The company said that this is ideal for interactive discussions or silent acknowledgements during muted sessions.  ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.1 beta 3: What's new, eligible devices, how to update

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 3

Tech Wrap Sept 3: Google Pixel on Cashify, Dolby Vision 2, Amazon Lens Live

Telegram's new features

Telegram adds music to profiles, expands stickers, gifts and more: Details

WhatsApp

COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

All my 100+ children will inherit my $13.9 billion fortune: Telegram CEO

Neet exam

NEET-UG 'paper leak': National Testing Agency flags 1,500 'fake claims'

Contact notes

 
Telegram now allows users to attach private notes to contacts, such as how they met or personal reminders, which will be visible only to the user. Additionally, users can suggest birthdays when editing contact information or add their own under Settings.

Profile colour customisation

 
With the update, Premium subscribers gain expanded control over their profile visuals, with new colour themes, collectible gift backdrops, and reply styles.

Removing Gift signature

 
Telegram now lets users remove gift signatures using Telegram Stars, giving them the choice to hide personalised messages or boost the resale value of their collectibles in the in-app marketplace.

Improved Gift interface

 
Telegram has revamped its gift-sending interface, combining all available gifts, including those from the Gift Marketplace, into one list. The company said that a new time-based price reduction system will also make upgrading collectibles more affordable over time.

Blockchain Gifts

 
Telegram users can now display their blockchain gifts on profiles by linking their accounts to Fragment, ensuring ownership and transparency for digital collectibles.

Bugs and suggestions Mini App

 
The Bug and Suggestion Platform, first introduced in 2020, is now an official Telegram Mini App, allowing users to report issues or suggest features right within the app.

More From This Section

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.1 beta 3: What's new, eligible devices, how to update

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI taps Broadcom to build its first AI processor in latest chip deal

Tech Wrap Oct 13

Tech Wrap Oct 13: Microsoft Windows 10, Apple M5 chip, OPPO Find X9 series

Windows 10 gets new Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps

Microsoft Windows 10 support expires on October 14: What it means for users

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Topics : Tech News Telegram Apple iphone users

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon