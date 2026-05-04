Oura app update adds birth control tracking, menopause insights: What's new

Health technology company Oura has announced an update to its app, expanding its women’s health features with two new experiences – hormonal birth control support and menopause insights. According to the company, the update will allow users to track how birth control methods affect their bodies using real-time biometric data, while also offering tools to understand menopause-related symptoms. These additions aim to provide more personalised insights using continuous data collected by the Oura Ring.

The features are set to roll out globally from May 6 for Oura Ring Gen 3 and Oura Ring 4 users.

Oura women’s health update: What’s new

Hormonal birth control support

Oura is introducing a new tool within Cycle Insights that links birth control methods with real-time biometric data. Users can select their contraceptive type, including pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants and patches, and see how it influences metrics such as sleep, temperature and recovery.

The company said the feature is designed to bridge the gap between how users feel and what their bodies are experiencing. It allows users to track symptoms, log changes and understand patterns across hormone and hormone-free phases.

Key features include

Biometric insights: Links selected birth control methods with continuous data such as sleep, temperature and recovery, helping users understand day-to-day changes.

Wide support: Covers multiple contraceptive options, allowing users to choose specific methods and receive personalised context.

Symptom tracking: Enables logging of symptoms, bleeding patterns and changes over time to identify trends.

Menopause insights

Oura is also introducing Menopause Insights to help users navigate perimenopause and menopause, stages often underrepresented in healthcare.

At the centre of this feature is the Menopause Impact Scale (MIS), a research-backed questionnaire developed by Oura that assesses how 22 symptoms affect daily life and overall well-being.

The company said the feature combines questionnaire responses with long-term biometric data, offering:

Actionable insights: Personalised explanations based on user data and responses.

Physiological trends: Links symptoms with metrics such as heart rate variability and sleep.

Long-term view: Tracks changes over time to assess how lifestyle adjustments impact well-being.

Focus on personalised health

The update reflects a broader shift towards personalised, data-driven health insights. By integrating features across life stages — from cycle tracking and fertility to pregnancy and menopause — Oura aims to offer a more continuous view of women’s health.

Separately, to mark Mother’s Day in India, Croma is offering a limited-time discount on the Oura Ring 4.