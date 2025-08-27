Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Thin and light frame, big capacity battery expected

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will feature a slimmer, lighter design along with a larger 4,900mAh battery, and specifications comparable base model in 2025 Galaxy S series model

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE in September. The fan-edition model is expected to be based on the standard model in the premium Galaxy S series. Now, 9to5Google has reported that the smartphone will feature a slimmer profile, lighter build, and a larger battery, while retaining many elements from its predecessor, Galaxy S24 FE.
 
While its display, RAM, and chipset may remain similar to last year’s model, Samsung is expected to enhance the overall experience with design refinements and improved battery endurance. As per the report, this year’s Fan Edition device could be one of the strongest entries in the series, combining familiar hardware with carefully considered improvements.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

According to 9to5Google, the smartphone is expected to keep its 6.7-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate while introducing slimmer bezels. The redesign may result in a thinner 7.4mm frame and a lighter weight of 190 grams, which is a noticeable reduction from last year’s 8mm thickness and 213 grams.
 
The Galaxy S25 FE may look more premium because of cosmetic changes, but its specifications may not see any major upgrade. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE will likely be powered by the Exynos 2400 system-on-chip (SoC), a slight upgrade in speed from last year's Exynos 2400e, but otherwise very similar. However, the phone is expected to support most of the Galaxy AI features it debuted with One UI 8. It is expected to come with 128GB or 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. 
The camera setup could also remain consistent as last year, featuring a triple rear lens consisting of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. However, the front-facing camera may get upgraded to 12MP from last year's 10MP.

One of the most notable changes is likely to be the larger 4,900mAh battery, an increase from the 4,700mAh capacity of its predecessor.
 
According to earlier reports, the smartphone is expected to come with a fullHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top for durability. Samsung may also use Armor Aluminum for the frame, providing a more premium feel and enhanced sturdiness. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Thickness: 7.4mm
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless
  • Weight: 190g
