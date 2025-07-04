Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 4. This detailed guide can be followed for redeeming the codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for July 4, offering players access to in-game items like exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.
 
As these codes are available only for a short duration and have limited redemptions, players should claim them promptly.
 
Below are the currently active codes along with step-by-step instructions on how to use them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 4 are:
 
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account instantly.
 
Players can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements through these codes.
 
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains active for only 12 hours, making it important to redeem them promptly before they expire or hit their limit.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

