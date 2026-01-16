Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Instagram expands Meta AI reel translations to more Indian languages

Instagram expands Meta AI reel translations to more Indian languages

Instagram is rolling out Meta AI-powered reel translations in five Indian languages and adding Indian-script font support to Edits, making content more accessible for creators and viewers

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Instagram is rolling out Meta AI-powered reel translations in five additional Indian languages, expanding access to the feature for users across the country. First announced in November 2025, the update enables reels to be translated, dubbed, and lip-synced in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. The feature is being rolled out across Meta apps, including Instagram and Facebook.
 
Additionally, Instagram Edits now supports Devanagari and Bengali Assamese fonts, in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese directly within the app. Meta said the expanded language support will reach users gradually over the coming days.

Meta AI translation feature update: Details

Until now, Meta AI-powered reel translations supported a limited set of languages such as English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese. The update adds five new Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.
 
 
According to the company, the translation feature uses Meta AI to automatically convert spoken audio in reels into another language. When the feature is turned on, the tool preserves the sound and tone of the user’s voice, so their reels feel authentic. Users can also choose to allow the lip-syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to their mouth movements. It gives a view as if the viewer is speaking the language itself. Instagram said this makes the experience more natural for viewers, especially when watching creator-led or spoken-content videos. 

User control and transparency
 
Earlier, Meta explained that viewers also have control over how they experience translated Reels. Every AI-translated video is labelled “Translated with Meta AI,” so users always know when they are watching translated content. They can turn translations on or off or choose to view the original version through the “Don’t translate” option in settings. 

Indian-script fonts on Edits

Alongside reel translations, Instagram has also introduced support for Indian-script fonts in its Edits tool. Creators can now use Devanagari and Bengali Assamese scripts for text and captions across languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. This update allows creators to add text in their native scripts directly within the app, instead of relying on external tools or English-only fonts. The update will come to Android devices in the coming days.
 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

