Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme to launch open-ear 'Buds Clip' in India this month: What to expect

Realme to launch open-ear 'Buds Clip' in India this month: What to expect

Realme is set to launch its clip-style Buds Clip in India by the end of January, featuring an open-ear design, Spatial Audio, IP55 rating and support for dual-device connectivity

Realme Buds Clip (Realme Global)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Realme is set to launch its clip-style ‘Buds Clip’ in India by the end of January, expanding its audio lineup. The company said that the upcoming earbuds move away from traditional in-ear designs and instead use a clip-on design that sits on the outer ear. The Buds Clip was unveiled globally in November and has been available in select markets.

Realme Buds Clip: What to expect

According to Realme, the Buds Clip uses a clip-style design that rests on the outer ear instead of sealing the ear canal. The company said this design is meant to reduce pressure compared to regular in-ear earbuds. Realme also noted that the open fit allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying music, calls or content. As per the company, the Buds Clip is designed for users who want to listen to audio while staying aware of their surroundings, such as during daily commutes, long work hours, or light physical activity.
 
Based on the variant unveiled in November, the Realme Buds Clip is expected to come with 11mm drivers and offer Spatial Audio support. The earbuds could deliver up to 36 hours of total battery life when used with the charging case. For calls, they might include AI-powered environmental noise cancellation supported by a dual-microphone setup. The global variant also features a built-in AI Translator with support for multiple languages.

The Realme Buds Clip will likely support Bluetooth 5.4 with Swift Pair and dual-device connection. Just like the global variant, the upcoming Indian variant of the device will likely feature an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and could be offered in two colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold. 
 
Realme Buds Clip: Expected specifications
  • Design: Clip-style, open-ear earbuds that sit on the outer ear
  • Audio driver: 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude speaker
  • Sound features: Supports Spatial Audio with a volume limit of up to 85dB
  • Calling: Dual microphones with AI-powered ENC
  • Battery life: Up to 36 hours of total usage with the charging case
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 with Swift Pair and dual-device support
  • Latency: Low-latency mode with up to 45ms response
  • Extra feature: In-built AI Translator with multi-language support
  • Durability: IP55-rated for dust and water resistance
  • Colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold
 

Topics : Realme India Latest Technology News Bluetooth audio devices

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

