Independence Day offers: OnePlus announces exchange offers, bank discounts

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced exchange offers, instant bank discounts, and No Cost EMIs on its smartphones to commemorate Independence Day. The company expects to boost sales by combining these offers with easy finance options.Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount through SBI credit card and EMI on Amazon India from August 3 to 8.ICICI credit card and debit card EMI users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus stores, and Amazon India. This offer is valid from August 1 to 15.ICICI customers can get an additional discount of Rs 500 through net banking on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from the OnePlus online store. The discount is applicable for the OnePlus 11 5G from August 1 to 15 and for the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from August 1 to 31.The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back co-created in partnership with Hasselblad. The camera system features a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709), and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX581). The phone sports a 16MP camera on the front.ICICI credit card and debit card EMI users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G from the OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus Stores, and Amazon India. This offer is valid from August 1 to 9.ICICI customers can avail of a discount of Rs 300 through net banking on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G from OnePlus.in. The discount applies from August 1 to 9.From August 3 to 8, 2023, users can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G when purchasing with select banks, as well as Amazon Pay on the OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus Stores, Amazon India and partner stores. Up to 24 months of low-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G, on purchase with select banks exclusively on the OnePlus online store from August 1 to 31.Bajaj Finance customers can avail the option to purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, exclusively available on the OnePlus online store.The OnePlus 11R 5G sports an HDR10+ certified 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ADFR 2.0) and 1450 nits of peak brightness level. The screen is SGS low-blue light certified for protection against eye fatigue caused by blue light. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the smartphone.The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS.Users can get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a price drop of Rs 12,000 from 2-9th August.ICICI credit card and debit card EMI users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from the OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus stores, and Amazon India. This offer is valid from August 1 to 31.ICICI customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1,500 through net banking on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from the OnePlus online store. The discount applies from August 1 to 31.OneCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. This offer is available from August 1 to 31, 2023, on OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, partner stores, and Amazon India.From August 1 to 31, users can get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G when purchasing with select banks, as well as Amazon Pay on OnePlus online store, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, partner stores, and Amazon India.Users can also get up to 24 months of low-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, on purchase using select banks exclusively on OnePlus online store from August 1 to 31.The OnePlus 10 Pro brings a second-generation LTPO-calibrated AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is among the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging technologies.The smartphone features stereo speakers and an X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, and VoWiFi.