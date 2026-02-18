India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Key sessions, speakers to track today

As the India-AI Impact Summit moves into its third day on Wednesday, the agenda will spotlight sovereign AI capacity, worldwide deployment hurdles, scientific advances and policy direction, with keynote remarks expected from Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and global AI leaders. The focus will shift from vision to implementation, with sessions examining how to develop national AI platforms, build trust across the tech ecosystem, strengthen research networks and speed up uptake in developing economies. Policymakers, technology companies, academics and finance experts will participate in panel discussions on expanding AI responsibly while reinforcing domestic capabilities. Why today matters Day three of the India AI Summit connects research with real-world use. The Research Symposium will bring together top academics, researchers and think-tanks to share new AI ideas, methods and policy insights. Industry sessions will feature global tech leaders, startups and sector experts discussing practical AI solutions, live use cases and future innovations.

Sessions to track and key speakers • Keynote for Research Symposium The keynote will be delivered by Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder of Google DeepMind, who is expected to speak on global AI research trends, innovation priorities, and the future of advanced AI systems. • Building sovereign AI infrastructure: Empowering citizens, transforming nations This executive session will bring together technology leaders to discuss the full AI lifecycle, including infrastructure architecture, data and software layers, sovereign AI strategy and industry transformation. Speakers include Calista Redmond, Vice President of Global AI Initiatives at Nvidia, and John Fanelli, VP, Enterprise Software at Nvidia, among others.

• Inaugural session and launch of WG Deliverables This session will outline the broader vision, priorities, and agenda of the summit while presenting key working-group outcomes. Speakers include Ashwini Vaishnaw; S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, among others. • Boosting AI adoption in the Global South: Critical role of trust across the AI tech stack This discussion will examine how trust frameworks can enable responsible and scalable AI adoption, especially in emerging economies. Speakers include Ria Strasser-Galvis of Anthropic and Terah Lyons, Managing Director and Global Head of AI and Data Policy at JPMorganChase, among others.

• AI in sustainment: Enhancing operation readiness of military equipment This session will discuss how artificial intelligence can help in managing and maintaining military equipment using data. Key speakers include Maj Gen PS Bindra, VSM, Headquarters Southern Command, Indian Army; Biswajit Biswas of Tata Elxsi; among others. • Engineering the future: Full-stack AI with Google This session will explain how to build high-performance AI solutions for the Android ecosystem. Experts will talk about designing intelligent applications and using AI tools across the full technology stack. Speakers include Anand Rangarajan, VP, Engineering at Google DeepMind; Prashanth Subrahmanyam, Lead Developer Adoption for Google Cloud in APAC; Aneesha Dhar, Head-India ecosystem for Google Play; among others.