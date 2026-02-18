AI Summit Day 3: Delhi police issues traffic advisory amid VVIP movement

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, February 18, announcing special traffic arrangements across central Delhi in view of the third day of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Restrictions and diversions will be enforced from 4 pm to 10 pm owing to 'very very important person' (VVIP) movement and heightened security protocols.

In a post on X, Delhi Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible and strictly follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Roads likely to be affected

According to the advisory, the following roads are likely to be affected and commuters are advised to avoid them:

Sardar Patel Marg

• Mother Teresa Crescent

• Teen Murti Marg

• Akbar Road

• Janpath

• Windsor Place

• Tees January Marg

• Prithvi Raj Road

• Rajesh Pilot Marg

• Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

• Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover to Dr. Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)

• Shanti Path (between Satya Marg upto Kautilya Marg)

• Africa Avenue

• Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place to Shanti Path)

• Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Traffic police have urged commuters to allow extra travel time, cooperate with on-ground staff, maintain lane discipline and observe traffic rules. Real-time updates are being shared through official traffic police channels and helplines.

Motorists have also been advised to remain patient, adhere to traffic norms and cooperate with personnel deployed at key intersections to ensure smooth movement.

Suggested alternate routes

To ensure smoother travel and minimise confusion, Delhi Police has suggested alternate routes for commuters: San Martin Marg

• Panchsheel Marg

• APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

• Kamal Ataturk Marg

• Aurobindo Marg

• Lodhi Road

• South Avenue Road

• Vandematram Marg

• Barapullah Road

• Ring Road

• Tilak Marg

• Ferozshah Road

• Rafi Marg

• Sansad Marg

• K Kamraj Marg

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media platforms.

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

• Platform X: https://x.com/dtptraffic

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

• WhatsApp: 8750871493

• Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

The advisory follows two days of heavy congestion in central Delhi and adjoining parts of east and south Delhi linked to summit-related movement, diversions and security checks. Traffic jams were reported on Tuesday on several routes, with congestion further aggravated by ongoing board examinations.