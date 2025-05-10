Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian govt asks media outlets not to use air raid sound on news programmes

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment. | | Image:X/@PMOIndia

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

The Indian government on Saturday issued an advisory to all media outlets, asking them to stop using civil defence air raid siren sounds in their programmes, unless they are part of a public awareness campaign.
 
The advisory, issued by the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards, stated that under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media platforms must avoid playing air raid sirens outside the context of community education efforts.
 
Siren use may lead to public confusion
 
Officials laid stress on the fact that regular use of sirens in entertainment or news content could dull public sensitivity. People might start ignoring these sounds, assuming them to be just part of a TV show or broadcast. This, they warned, could lead to confusion during a real emergency.
 
 
Border tensions between India-Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the emerging security situation amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan.  Several high-speed missile strikes were noticed after 1:40 am on Saturday across multiple airbases in Punjab. In response, Indian armed forces conducted calibrated precision strikes, targeting only identified military assets within Pakistan.
 
India's ‘Operation Sindoor’
 
Friday night's escalation followed India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, wherein strikes targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan as a response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.
 
Pakistan launched a new round of drone attacks in the early hours of Saturday, aiming at 26 locations across India, from Jammu and Kashmir down to Gujarat. According to the defence ministry, all attempts to hit strategic sites like airports and air bases were foiled.
 
India’s swift response
 
India answered back on Saturday, choosing a “measured” response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing, said Pakistan was running a "wanton campaign" against innocent civilians and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
 
Casualties reported
 
Heavy shelling from across the border on Saturday led to tragic losses of life in Jammu’s Rajouri district. Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa was among those killed, and several other civilians were also reported killed or injured.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

