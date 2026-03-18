Instagram adds AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs: Step-by-step guide

Instagram has introduced a new feature that brings AI-powered voice effects to direct messages. According to the company, the update allows users to modify their voice notes with different styles before sending them. Instead of sending plain voice recordings, users can now add creative effects while still keeping the original tone, rhythm and emotion of their voice.

AI voice effects: What the feature is about

ALSO READ: Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: From H2 chip to AI features, what's new According to Instagram, the AI Voice Effects feature is designed to enhance how people communicate through voice notes on Instagram. Users can record a message and then apply different effects that change how their voice sounds. Instagram said that these effects can make the voice appear more playful, stylised or character-like, without distorting the natural flow of speech.

Unlike traditional voice filters that may heavily alter audio, Instagram mentioned that the feature focuses on maintaining clarity and expression. This makes the voice note feel natural while still offering a noticeable change in sound. ALSO READ: Apple's top hardware engineering executive leaves for smart ring maker Oura When a voice note is sent with an effect, the receiver can see which one was applied. They also have the option to tap on it and use the same effect in their own reply. The company noted that it brings a slightly more creative element to regular chats, especially in casual conversations.