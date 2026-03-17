Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: From H2 chip to AI features, what's new

Apple launched its new over-ear AirPods Max 2 on March 16, succeeding the first-generation model which was launched back in 2020. The AirPods Max 2 brings several upgrades over its predecessor, like Apple’s H2 chip which brings features such as Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation. AirPods Max 2 also brings improved Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a new high dynamic range amplifier and more. Here’s an overview of what’s new in the AirPods Max 2 in comparison to the original AirPods Max.

AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max

Chip and connectivity

The biggest difference between the AirPods Max 2 and the original AirPods Max is the chip. While the original AirPods Max used an H1 chip, the newer generation uses an H2 chip. This is the same chip used in the AirPods Pro 3, bringing features like Live Translation, Conversational Awareness and more.

In terms of connectivity, AirPods Max 2 support Bluetooth 5.3, whereas the previous AirPods Max are limited to Bluetooth 5.0.

Siri interactions and more

While both headphones allow users to access Apple’s digital assistant Siri, the AirPods Max 2 has simplified the process. In the first-generation model, the user needed to say “Hey Siri” to trigger the assistant, but in the AirPods Max 2 they can just use the wake-up phrase “Siri.”

Additionally, Siri interactions on the AirPods Max 2 allow users to conveniently and privately respond to Siri announcements by simply nodding their head yes or gently shaking their head no.

Besides this, AirPods Max 2 also gets a new camera remote feature which allows users to capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on a connected iPhone or iPad.

Audio experience

Apple said that the AirPods Max 2 delivers improved audio performance, supported by a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to produce cleaner sound while maintaining the original AirPods Max sound signature.

The AirPods Max debuted with “Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation,” but as per Apple, the AirPods Max 2 offers up to 1.5 times more ANC capabilities. The older generation had a Transparency mode; however, the newer generation model enhances it by using a new digital signal processing algorithm optimised for the H2 chip, which Apple said makes external sounds come through more naturally. Additionally, both of them feature Adaptive EQ.

Both generations feature personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. However, as per Apple, Spatial Audio content in the newer generation offers better instrument positioning, more consistent bass response and more natural mids and highs.

Both AirPods Max and AirPods Max 2 support lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio via a USB-C connection.

Live Translation and other audio features

With the H2 chip, the new AirPods Max 2 gets the Live Translation feature, which is available on other Apple devices with the H2 chip like the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. For those wondering, Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, helps users communicate across languages in person in real time.

The newly launched headphones also introduce Adaptive Audio mode, which basically means that the device auto-adjusts the levels of ANC and Transparency in response to the environment. The first-generation model does not feature Adaptive Audio mode.

The AirPods Max 2 comes with the Conversation Awareness feature, which the older generation model lacked. For the uninitiated, this feature helps by automatically lowering content volume and reducing background noise when the user starts speaking to someone nearby.

With the H2 chip, AirPods Max 2 supports Voice Isolation. It uses advanced computational audio powered by the more advanced chip to prioritise the user’s voice during calls while blocking out ambient noise.

The first-generation model also lacked Personalised Volume, which automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.

Hardware remains same

Coming to hardware, the AirPods Max and Max 2 are very similar. Both headphones measure and weigh the same. Both of them feature nine microphones and a Digital Crown.

As per Apple, out of the total nine microphones, eight are for Active Noise Cancellation and one additional for voice pickup. It is to be noted that out of the eight microphones for ANC, two are shared for voice pickup as well.

Battery

In terms of battery life, there seems to be no change. Both AirPods Max and AirPods Max 2 have been claimed to offer up to 20 hours of listening time on one charge with Active Noise Cancellation. As for charging, both can be charged via USB-C.

Price

The Apple AirPods Max was launched in 2020 at a price of Rs 59,900. The AirPods Max 2 has been launched at Rs 67,900.