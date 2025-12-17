Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram is testing a new way to watch Reels on a bigger screen through Instagram for TV app. According to Instagram, the app is built for shared viewing at home, supporting up to five accounts, each with its own personalised feed. The company also said that users can create a separate account just for TV viewing. The test is currently live in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Instagram for TV: What’s it

According to Instagram's blog, users can install the Instagram app directly on Fire TV and sign in with their existing account. They can also start the setup from the Instagram mobile app through Settings. It supports up to five accounts, so different people in the same household can switch profiles and get their own personalised feed. Instagram also allows users to create a separate account just for TV viewing if they prefer to keep things simple.