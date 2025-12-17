Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

Instagram for TV supports up to five accounts, personalised feeds and channel-based Reels, turning short videos into big-screen viewing experience at home

Instagram for TV
Instagram for TV
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Instagram is testing a new way to watch Reels on a bigger screen through Instagram for TV app. According to Instagram, the app is built for shared viewing at home, supporting up to five accounts, each with its own personalised feed. The company also said that users can create a separate account just for TV viewing. The test is currently live in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Instagram for TV: What’s it

According to Instagram’s blog, users can install the Instagram app directly on Fire TV and sign in with their existing account. They can also start the setup from the Instagram mobile app through Settings. It supports up to five accounts, so different people in the same household can switch profiles and get their own personalised feed. Instagram also allows users to create a separate account just for TV viewing if they prefer to keep things simple. 
 
Once logged in, Reels will be organised into channels and categories based on topics such as comedy, music, and lifestyle, making it easier to explore different types of videos. Reels play automatically with sound, similar to watching regular TV. The company said it also plans to introduce new features over time, which may include the option of using a smartphone as a remote. 
 
Search is also available, allowing users to look up creators, explore profiles focused on Reels or dive into specific topics. Since Instagram for TV is meant for shared viewing, content rules are slightly different. Reels shown on TV generally follow a PG-13 rating system that Instagram recently introduced on mobile. For teens, the TV app follows the same safety measures as the mobile version, including content limits and usage tracking. Time spent watching Reels on TV also counts toward overall screen time limits. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

Google partners with NHA to deploy AI to digitise medical records

Premium

Abu Dhabi's G42 group upgrades Llama-3-Nanda LLM with Hindi-English dataset

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramSocial media appsTV channels

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story