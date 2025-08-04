Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Truecaller cites iOS limitations and rising costs as it discontinues call recording on iPhones, shifting focus back to spam protection and Live Caller ID

Call recording with Truecaller

Call recording with Truecaller

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Truecaller is pulling the plug on its call-recording feature for iPhone users starting September 30. The feature, which was introduced just over two years ago for paid subscribers, will no longer be available as the company looks to shift focus back to its core spam-blocking services, according to a report by TechCrunch.
 
Users who have existing call recordings can still access their saved files. Truecaller says users can download them locally, share them via email or messaging apps, or choose to store them in iCloud to retain access after the feature is shut down. A support page has also been set up to assist with the transition.
 

Why is Truecaller shutting down call recording on iPhones?

In a statement to TechCrunch, Truecaller’s head of iOS, Nakul Kabra, said the decision to discontinue call recording was part of a broader strategy to prioritise features like Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking — particularly on iOS, where third-party apps face more restrictions. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says tariff revenue could fund direct payouts to US citizens

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at day's high; Metal, auto indices up 1.5%; SMIDs rally 1%

BMW iX3 SUV.

BMW strikes back at Tesla with tech-loaded, longer-range iX3 EV launch

JSW

JSW, Japan's JFE to invest ₹5,845 cr in India to scale up steel production

Hero MotoCorp

What to expect from the world's largest 2W manufacturer in Q1FY26 results?

  Unlike Android, where call recording can be implemented directly, Apple’s operating system does not allow native access to phone audio. To work around this, Truecaller relied on a more complex “recording line” system, which merges calls to enable recording. This approach adds both cost and technical overhead. Kabra said these constraints made continuing the feature unsustainable.
 
Another factor influencing the decision is Apple’s move to offer similar capabilities natively. With iOS 18.1, Apple introduced built-in call recording and transcription for iPhone users. Unlike Truecaller’s method, Apple’s solution does not require call merging and uses Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones to generate transcriptions that are saved directly to the Notes app.
 
With the latest iOS 26 update, Apple has gone a step further by adding Live Call Translation, expanding its set of AI-powered communication tools and reducing the need for third-party alternatives.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers

Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

BGMI

BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

apple, apple logo

Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works: Report

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

Topics : Truecaller Apple iOS iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon