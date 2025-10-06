Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India

Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India

OnePlus will launch OxygenOS 16 on October 16, integrating Gemini AI into the AI Mind Space hub. Full-screen AOD and iOS 26 Liquid Glass-inspired design expected

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has revealed that its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 user interface will launch on October 16. The company’s India handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared the announcement via a post, accompanied by a teaser image carrying the tagline “Intelligently Yours.” The image also showcased the new “OnePlus AI” branding, hinting at a significant role for artificial intelligence in the update.
 
The launch comes a day after OPPO’s Oppo Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), where the company is expected to introduce its next-generation ColorOS 16 user interface, also based on Android 16. In previous years, OnePlus and other sister brands such as Realme have often aligned their updates with OPPO’s ColorOS developments. With the OxygenOS 16 launch scheduled immediately after ODC, it appears the trend is set to continue this year.
 

OxygenOS 16: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that Google’s AI assistant Gemini will be integrated into the new AI hub called Mind Space. According to the post on X, users will be able to prompt the Gemini AI assistant while referencing content stored within Mind Space. In a shared example, a user asks Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris using content saved in Mind Space.

Also Read

OnePlus 15 in Sand Dune colour

OnePlus 15's sand dune colour, 165Hz display confirmed: What to expect

Qualcomm Snapdargon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

OnePlus, Realme, iQOO confirm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagships: Full list

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Lasting battery, bass-rich audio on budget

Mobile shop

Premium phone makers dial down prices of flagship models this festival

OnePlus 15 reportedly seen in China ahead of launch

OnePlus 15: OnePlus 13s-like camera plateau, ceramic coating expected

Mind Space serves as an AI hub that first appeared on the OnePlus 13s smartphone. It is part of the OnePlus AI Plus Mind suite, which allows users to save items such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations either by pressing the Plus Key or performing a three-finger swipe gesture. Saved content is then organised in Mind Space, where AI automatically categorises, analyses, and extracts actionable information—for instance, identifying a date in an image and adding it to the calendar.
In addition to the Gemini integration within the OnePlus AI suite, OxygenOS 16 is expected to feature a full-screen always-on display. Unlike traditional AOD implementations that occupy only a portion of the screen, this new version is expected to span the entire display, delivering more at-a-glance information without unlocking the device.
 
Based on what is expected from OPPO’s ColorOS 16, OxygenOS 16 is likely to get a design overhaul inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass. This update could bring glass-like transparency and layered visual effects to UI elements within OxygenOS 16.

More From This Section

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model

Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

ChatGPT

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Discord platform

Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

YouTube Music's new AI hosts feature is being tested

Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

Topics : OnePlus Tech News OnePlus in India Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon