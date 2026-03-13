Instagram tests clickable links in post captions for paid users: Report

Meta is reportedly testing a new feature on Instagram that allows clickable links directly inside post captions. According to a report by Engadget, the company has confirmed to it that links in captions are being tested but are currently limited to Meta Verified subscribers.

Currently, users can only add links in Stories, Reels and their profile bio. Several users rely on “link in bio” tools to direct followers to external websites. If Meta rolls out clickable links in captions more widely, it could change how creators share links with their audience.

Clickable links spotted in Instagram posts: What’s new

According to the report, the test was first spotted by a blogger who shared screenshots showing a clickable Substack link inside an Instagram caption. As reported, the blogger also received an in-app notification indicating that she could share up to 10 links per month via captions. The functionality reportedly has some limitations in its current form. According to Engadget, the clickable link appears when viewing the post through Instagram's mobile app. However, the same post does not show a clickable link when accessed through Instagram's website.