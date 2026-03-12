iQOO Z11x 5G with 7,200mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price

iQOO has launched the Z11x 5G smartphone in India as the latest addition to its Z-series lineup. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the smartphone comes with a 7,200mAh battery. The company is positioning the phone around longer battery life and performance, with support for Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z11x 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

Colours: Titanic Black and Prismatic Green

iQOO Z11x 5G: Availability and offers

According to iQOO, the smartphone will be available from March 16 through iQOO’s website, Vivo’s stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and other select retail stores.

According to iQOO, the smartphone will be available from March 16 through iQOO's website, Vivo's stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and other select retail stores.

As part of the introductory offers, iQOO is offering up to Rs 2,000 discount on select cards. Customers can also get no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

iQOO Z11x 5G: Details

The iQOO Z11x features a 6.76-inch LCD panel with 2344 × 1080 resolution. The display includes a punch-hole cut-out at the top for the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, the iQOO Z11x includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, the device features a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 7,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback and 93 hours of music playback on a single charge. The device supports 44W fast charging and also includes reverse charging support.

The smartphone packs a 7,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback and 93 hours of music playback on a single charge. The device supports 44W fast charging and also includes reverse charging support.

The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The iQOO Z11x is promised to receive two OS updates and four years of security patch updates. The iQOO Z11x comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against exposure to dust and water.

