MediaTek launches Dimensity 9500s, 8500 chips for premium Android devices

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has announced two new smartphone processors — Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 — aimed at powering upcoming flagship-adjacent and premium Android phones. These new chips sit below MediaTek’s top-end Dimensity 9500 and aims to offer near flagship-grade performance, gaming features and on-device AI tools.

MediaTek has not confirmed when the first phones with Dimensity 9500s or Dimensity 8500 will launch, but Android devices powered by these chips are expected to arrive in the coming months.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: Details

The Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm manufacturing process and uses an “all big core” central processing unit (CPU) layout. It includes:

One Cortex-X925 core clocked up to 3.73GHz

Three Cortex-X4 cores

Four Cortex-A720 cores This setup is similar in structure to last year’s Dimensity 9500, but uses different CPU cores. For graphics, the chip uses the Immortalis-G925 graphic processing unit (GPU), with support for hardware ray tracing. MediaTek said the GPU works with its Adaptive Game Technology 3.0 and Frame Technology 3.0 to manage performance and power use during gaming. ALSO READ: Realme may soon launch smartphone with 10,000 mAh battery in India: Report On the AI side, the Dimensity 9500s includes a new neural processing unit (NPU) designed to handle generative and multi-modal AI models. MediaTek said the chip supports on-device tasks such as:

Live photo post-processing

Image editing features like background removal and object deletion

Summarising calls, meetings and documents For cameras, the chip uses MediaTek’s Imagiq image processor. It supports: 8K video recording with Dolby Vision HDR

Real-time motion tracking at 30fps

Noise reduction and fast image capture Connectivity features include: 5G Release-17 modem with 4CC carrier aggregation and up to 7Gbps download speeds

MediaTek UltraSave 4.0 for power efficiency

AI Network Suite 2.0 for weak signal conditions

Xtra Range 3.0 for extended indoor Wi-Fi range

Bluetooth phone-to-phone connections up to 5km MediaTek Dimensity 8500: Details The Dimensity 8500 is positioned a step below the 9500s. It is built on a 4nm process and also uses an all big core CPU design, with eight Cortex-A725 cores clocked up to 3.4GHz. It supports LPDDR5X memory at speeds up to 9600Mbps and uses MediaTek’s scheduling system to balance performance and power use.