Meta's Forum app brings Reddit-style conversations to Facebook Groups

Meta has launched a new standalone mobile app called Forum. The new app is built around Facebook Groups and community conversations and focuses more on discussions, recommendations, and question-based interactions instead of the traditional social media feed, similar to Reddit.

According to Meta’s App Store description, Forum is “a dedicated space built for deeper discussions, real answers, and the communities you care about.” The company stated that the app is designed for users who actively participate in Facebook Groups and want a separate space centred around conversations. Meta also noted that Forum is connected to existing Facebook Groups, meaning users can continue interacting with the same communities while using a dedicated app experience.

However, the app is currently available only in select regions, including the US, and Meta noted that some features may vary depending on the user’s location. The app also appears to be currently limited to iOS devices, with an Android version likely on the way. In regions where it is available, Forum requires an iPhone running iOS 18 or later and is rated for users aged 13 and above. What Forum will allow users to do Based on Meta’s App Store description and details reported by TechCrunch, Forum is designed as a separate space focused mainly on Facebook Group conversations. Meta stated that the app keeps groups connected to Facebook, meaning anything shared through Forum will also remain visible inside the original Facebook Groups.

The company noted that the app is built around discussions rather than trending content, allowing users to “see what real people are saying” and continue conversations they were previously following. ALSO READ: Soon, Google Pixel's Magic Cue feature will support more apps: Details Some of the key features include: Separate space for Facebook Groups: Users can sign in with their Facebook account and automatically access their groups, profile, and activity inside the Forum without needing to set everything up again.

Nickname-based posting: The Forum gives users the option to post using nicknames, which may help people participate more freely in discussions while still remaining connected to their Facebook Groups.

Discussion-first feed: Instead of focusing on viral or trending posts, the feed is centred around ongoing conversations happening inside groups.

AI-powered “Ask” tab: Users can ask questions and receive answers gathered from discussions across different groups, making it easier to find recommendations, advice, and opinions from community members.

Admin AI assistant: Group admins continue to have access to moderation tools, while Forum also adds an AI assistant to help manage communities and moderate content.

Community discovery: Meta stated that the app will help users explore topics they care about, including niche hobbies, local recommendations, support communities, and interest-based discussions. Meta’s second attempt at a Groups app

According to a report by TechCrunch, this is not the first time Meta has experimented with a standalone app focused on groups and communities. Back in 2014, the company launched a dedicated Facebook Groups app aimed at making it easier for users to interact with multiple groups in one place. However, Meta eventually discontinued the app in 2017. ALSO READ: First micro-LED screen rollout in 22 months, says Ashwini Vaishnaw Forum is also not the only new app from Meta. The company recently launched another app called Instants, which is designed around sharing disappearing photos with Instagram friends. Instants is also available as a feature inside Instagram.

Meta plans to launch more apps Meta’s launch of Forum appears to be part of a broader push to experiment with more standalone apps. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, cited by TechCrunch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told employees that improvements in AI tools and development efficiency could allow the company to build and release apps at a much faster pace than before. As quoted in the report, Zuckerberg reportedly discussed the possibility of creating “50 new apps,” suggesting that AI could help Meta speed up product development. However, he also noted that the company would likely start with a smaller number of launches before expanding further.