Apple sides with Google in opposing EU plans to open Android to AI rivals

Apple has reportedly responded to the European Commission's (EC) call last month for feedback on draft measures to help Google comply with ​the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by opening its key Android features to third-party AI services. According to a report by Reuters, Apple, which is also subject to EC’s proposals aimed at opening up its ecosystem, criticised the EC’s proposed measures and warned that they could create privacy, security, and safety risks.

What happened last month

On April 27, the European Commission released preliminary findings calling on Google to make important Android features accessible to third-party AI services under the DMA. The proposed rules are intended to let rival AI assistants interact more closely with Android apps, allowing users to perform actions such as sending emails, sharing files, or placing orders through their preferred apps instead of depending primarily on Google’s own AI tools.

The Commission said the move could increase user choice by making it easier for competing AI platforms, including alternatives to Google Gemini, to work across Android devices. This could also include support for features like custom wake words for AI assistants. Google said that the proposals would undermine key privacy and security safeguards for ​European users.

The EU regulator is expected to finalise the binding measures within the next six months, a decision that could significantly influence how AI services function on Android devices across the region.

What has Apple said now

Apple echoed Google’s response to the preliminary findings of the EC. Apple, which is also subject to EC’s proposals aimed at opening up its ecosystem, said it was closely watching the case because of its own operating systems across iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. The company indicated that the outcome could have wider implications for how platform owners are required to provide third-party AI access.

In its submission, Apple argued that the draft measures could create major privacy, security, safety, and device performance risks if implemented. The company also said these concerns become even more serious in the case of rapidly evolving AI systems, whose behaviour, capabilities, and potential risks remain difficult to fully predict.

Apple further questioned the technical approach adopted by the EU regulator, arguing that the European Commission was effectively redesigning parts of an operating system and replacing engineering decisions made by Google’s teams with its own assessment completed within a limited timeframe. The company also suggested that the proposals appeared to prioritise broad and unrestricted access over platform security and system integrity.

Apple may open Siri and AI features to third-party models

With iOS 27, Apple is reportedly planning to open its Apple Intelligence ecosystem to third-party AI services from companies such as Google and Anthropic. According to a Bloomberg report, users may be able to choose different AI models for features like writing assistance, image generation, and editing, expanding beyond Apple’s current integration with OpenAI and ChatGPT.

The report says Apple internally refers to the feature as “Extensions,” which could let users select preferred AI services directly through the Settings app. These models may work across Siri, Writing Tools, and Image Playground, while Siri itself could support multiple AI chatbots instead of relying only on ChatGPT. Apple is also reportedly planning a dedicated App Store section for compatible AI apps and may introduce different voice styles depending on which AI model is responding.