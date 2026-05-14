Gemini Intelligence may debut first on upcoming Galaxy foldables: Details

Google’s newly introduced “ Gemini Intelligence ” system is expected to make its debut on Samsung’s anticipated next-generation foldable smartphones. According to a report from 9To5Google, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could become the first devices to feature new Gemini-powered device automation and intelligence features, even ahead of Google’s own Pixel phones.

At Google’s Android Show on May 12, the company, while introducing Gemini Intelligence, said that the new features, including cross-app automation, custom widgets, and more, will first arrive on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices this summer.

Gemini Intelligence could arrive with Samsung’s next foldables

According to a report citing Seoul Economic Daily, Gemini Intelligence could be “commercialised for the first time” in Samsung’s Galaxy lineup through the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung typically launches new foldable smartphones in July, while Google in recent years, has shifted to August to host its Made by Google event, where it updates its Pixel lineup. If the companies follow this schedule this year as well, it is likely that Samsung’s foldable smartphones will be the first to get Gemini Intelligence features out of the box. Meanwhile, Google’s next-generation Pixel 11 series smartphones could be next in line.

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What is Gemini Intelligence?

Gemini Intelligence is Google’s new system-wide AI layer for Android. The goal is to make Gemini more proactive and capable of working across multiple apps instead of waiting for users to manually switch between them. For example, Gemini will be able to handle multi-step tasks such as finding details from Gmail, booking appointments, adding products to shopping carts, or searching for travel options using the camera. The AI can continue working in the background while keeping users updated, although final approvals still require user confirmation.

Google also announced several AI-powered tools as part of Gemini Intelligence.

Multi-step App Automation: Gemini can now navigate across users’ apps to handle complex, multi-step tasks on users’ behalf. Users can ask Gemini to do things like book a fitness class, find information from Gmail, add items to a shopping cart, or search for travel options using the camera. Gemini can continue working in the background and send updates as tasks progress, but final approvals and confirmations remain with the user.

Intelligent Autofill: Google is improving Autofill on Android 17 with Gemini-powered intelligence that can automatically complete more complicated forms using information from connected apps. The feature is optional and can be turned on or off in settings, giving users control over how their data is used.

Rambler: Google is introducing a new Gemini-powered feature in Gboard called Rambler that can turn casual speech into cleaner, more polished text. The tool removes pauses, filler words, and repeated phrases while keeping the original tone and meaning intact. It can also understand multilingual conversations, including mixed-language speech such as Hindi and English used in the same sentence. Google said that the audio is processed in real time and is not stored.

Create My Widget: Google is adding a new feature called Create My Widget that lets users build personalised widgets using simple text prompts. Users can describe the kind of information they want, such as meal prep ideas, weather details, or fitness updates — and Gemini will automatically create a functional widget that can be added and resized on the Android home screen, Wear OS devices, and later on Android Auto. ALSO READ: Apple sides with Google in opposing EU plans to open Android to AI rivals Google is adding a new feature called Create My Widget that lets users build personalised widgets using simple text prompts. Users can describe the kind of information they want, such as meal prep ideas, weather details, or fitness updates — and Gemini will automatically create a functional widget that can be added and resized on the Android home screen, Wear OS devices, and later on Android Auto.

Gemini in Chrome for Android: Google is also introducing a new “Auto Browse” on Android that uses automation to handle repetitive online tasks through Chrome. The tool can pull details from emails or webpages to complete actions such as reserving parking for events or updating recurring shopping orders, reducing the need for users to manually go through multiple steps.

Gemini in Chrome can also work across Google apps to help users complete everyday tasks. Users can add events to Calendar, save recipe ingredients to Keep, or search for specific details inside Gmail directly through Chrome, with Gemini providing assistance based on the content currently on screen.

Material 3 Expressive update: Google said Gemini Intelligence also introduces an updated design language based on Material 3 Expressive. According to the company, the new visual style uses animations and interface changes designed to feel smoother and less distracting while helping users stay focused on the task they are working on.