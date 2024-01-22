Most Apple Vision Pro apps to run repurposed iPad versions without redesign

Majority of apps running on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset will be iPad versions, rather than new software designed for visionOS, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his report on Bloomberg, Gurman said, apps listed for iPad will be automatically available for the visionOS app store, unless the developers choose to opt-out.

His report also stated that many popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have decided to opt-out for providing a dedicated app for visionOS, handing a big blow to Apple which is advertising its upcoming mixed-reality headset as an entertainment device. Other key developers such as Google and Meta platforms have also opted-out, meaning Vision Pro users will have to access these services through web browsers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Gurman, Apple itself is not redesigning all of its apps for the headset. Apple’s own Podcasts, News, Calendar, Reminders and other apps will run in their iPad versions on the headset without any redesign and optimisation.

According to the report, building software for visionOS is expensive and some developers want to wait to see how successful the Vision Pro headset is before committing to a new application. Another reason is that few developers feel that their application does not translate well to the visionOS mixed-reality environment, which relies heavily on gestures and eye movements. Some developers are also complaining about Apple’s App Store review policies, fees and other practices, and do not wish to help the company market its device.

Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that the Vision Pro headset will support up to 1080p AirPlay for mirroring your view in Apple Vision Pro to any AirPlay??'enabled device, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV (2nd generation or later), or AirPlay??'enabled smart TV.

Apple Vision Pro: Specification