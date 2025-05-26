Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola Razr 60 to Realme GT7 series: Smartphones to be launched this week

It is a busy week for smartphone launches, commencing with iQOO Neo 10 on May 26, followed by Realme GT 7 series and Alcatel V3 series on May 27, Razr 60 on May 28, and Tecno Pova Curve on May 29

The final week of May is set to witness the launch of several smartphones, ranging from the Motorola Razr 60 to the Realme GT 7 series. Most of these launches are expected to feature devices from Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Below is a complete list of smartphones scheduled for launch this week.

Smartphones launching in India

iQOO Neo 10

Launch date: May 26
 
The iQOO Neo 10, launched today, feature a 1.5K AMOLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate and 5500 nits peak brightness. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and supports 4K video at 60fps from both front and rear sensors. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the device supports 144fps gaming, features a vapour cooling system, and houses a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The design measures 8.09mm in thickness and is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome variants.
 
Specifications
  • Display: 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Gaming Features: 144fps support, vapour cooling system
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired fast charging

Realme GT 7

Launch date: May 27
 
The Realme GT 7 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It may offer a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6000 nits peak brightness. The device could house a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera. It is likely to be equipped with a 7500mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. Additional highlights may include IP68/IP69 rating and IceSense Graphene thermal management technology.
 
Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6000 nits peak brightness, IP68/IP69 rating
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7500mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired fast charging
  • Cooling: IceSense Graphene with 360-degree heat dissipation

Realme GT 7T

Launch date: May 27
 
The Realme GT 7T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It may offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6000 nits peak brightness. Camera specifications include dual 50MP rear sensors and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device could pack a 6000mAh battery, support 120W fast charging, and run Android 15 out of the box.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: Dual 50MP
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired fast charging
  • Operating System: Android 15

Alcatel V3 Ultra

Launch date: May 27
 
The Alcatel V3 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ NxtPaper display with bundled stylus support. It will offer four viewing modes—Full Colour, Colour Paper, Ink Paper, and Max Ink—adjustable via a dedicated NxtPaper key for optimised reading and battery efficiency. The phone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, 8MP secondary, and 2MP tertiary lens.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ NxtPaper display
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

Alcatel V3 Pro

Launch date: May 27
 
The Alcatel V3 Pro will offer a 6.7-inch NxtPaper LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for a paper-like viewing experience. It includes 8GB RAM, a dual 50MP + 5MP rear camera setup, and an 8MP front camera. The battery capacity will be shared with the Classic model.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch NxtPaper LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP

Alcatel V3 Classic

Launch date: May 27
 
The Alcatel V3 Classic will feature a 6.7-inch NxtVision display and 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. It shares the same camera configuration and battery capacity as the V3 Pro but omits the NxtPaper display, offering a more traditional screen experience.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch NxtVision display
  • Storage: 128GB (expandable via microSD)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP

Motorola Razr 60

Launch date: May 28
 
The Motorola Razr 60 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.96-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness, along with a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen offering 90Hz refresh rate and 1700 nits brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The device includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide with macro capabilities, and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging and is rated IP48 for dust and water resistance.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.96-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED, 1–120Hz, 3000 nits
  • Cover Display: 3.63-inch pOLED, 90Hz, 1700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide with macro
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4500mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless
  • Durability: IP48 water and dust resistance

Tecno Pova Curve

Launch date: May 29
 
The Tecno Pova Curve 5G will feature a curved AMOLED display and a futuristic design inspired by spacecraft. It will include artificial intelligence-based functionalities such as Privacy Blurring and Circle to Search, supported by the brand’s voice assistant, Ella. The device will sport a dual-camera setup in a triangular module, an orange-accented power button, and an Intelligent Signal Hub for improved connectivity. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and run Android 15.
 
Expected specifications
  • Display: Curved AMOLED with centre-aligned punch-hole
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: Dual-camera setup with LED flash
  • Front Camera: Punch-hole selfie camera
  • AI Features: AI Privacy Blurring, Circle to Search, Tecno Ella assistant
  • Operating System: Android 15
