Motorola Razr 60 to Realme GT7 series: Smartphones to be launched this week

The final week of May is set to witness the launch of several smartphones, ranging from the Motorola Razr 60 to the Realme GT 7 series. Most of these launches are expected to feature devices from Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Below is a complete list of smartphones scheduled for launch this week.

Smartphones launching in India

iQOO Neo 10

Launch date: May 26

The iQOO Neo 10 , launched today, feature a 1.5K AMOLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate and 5500 nits peak brightness. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and supports 4K video at 60fps from both front and rear sensors. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the device supports 144fps gaming, features a vapour cooling system, and houses a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The design measures 8.09mm in thickness and is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome variants.

Specifications

Display: 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Gaming Features: 144fps support, vapour cooling system

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging: 120W wired fast charging

Realme GT 7

Launch date: May 27

The Realme GT 7 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It may offer a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6000 nits peak brightness. The device could house a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera. It is likely to be equipped with a 7500mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. Additional highlights may include IP68/IP69 rating and IceSense Graphene thermal management technology.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6000 nits peak brightness, IP68/IP69 rating

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 7500mAh

Charging: 120W wired fast charging

Cooling: IceSense Graphene with 360-degree heat dissipation

Realme GT 7T

Launch date: May 27

The Realme GT 7T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It may offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6000 nits peak brightness. Camera specifications include dual 50MP rear sensors and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device could pack a 6000mAh battery, support 120W fast charging, and run Android 15 out of the box.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: Dual 50MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 120W wired fast charging

Operating System: Android 15

Alcatel V3 Ultra

Launch date: May 27

The Alcatel V3 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ NxtPaper display with bundled stylus support. It will offer four viewing modes—Full Colour, Colour Paper, Ink Paper, and Max Ink—adjustable via a dedicated NxtPaper key for optimised reading and battery efficiency. The phone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, 8MP secondary, and 2MP tertiary lens.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Full HD+ NxtPaper display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

Alcatel V3 Pro

Launch date: May 27

The Alcatel V3 Pro will offer a 6.7-inch NxtPaper LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for a paper-like viewing experience. It includes 8GB RAM, a dual 50MP + 5MP rear camera setup, and an 8MP front camera. The battery capacity will be shared with the Classic model.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch NxtPaper LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

RAM: 8GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Alcatel V3 Classic

Launch date: May 27

The Alcatel V3 Classic will feature a 6.7-inch NxtVision display and 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. It shares the same camera configuration and battery capacity as the V3 Pro but omits the NxtPaper display, offering a more traditional screen experience.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch NxtVision display

Storage: 128GB (expandable via microSD)

Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Motorola Razr 60

Launch date: May 28

The Motorola Razr 60 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.96-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness, along with a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen offering 90Hz refresh rate and 1700 nits brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The device includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide with macro capabilities, and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging and is rated IP48 for dust and water resistance.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.96-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED, 1–120Hz, 3000 nits

Cover Display: 3.63-inch pOLED, 90Hz, 1700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide with macro

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless

Durability: IP48 water and dust resistance

Tecno Pova Curve

Launch date: May 29

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G will feature a curved AMOLED display and a futuristic design inspired by spacecraft. It will include artificial intelligence-based functionalities such as Privacy Blurring and Circle to Search, supported by the brand’s voice assistant, Ella. The device will sport a dual-camera setup in a triangular module, an orange-accented power button, and an Intelligent Signal Hub for improved connectivity. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and run Android 15.

Expected specifications