Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report

Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report

The smart home display is expected to serve as a central hub, allowing users to control other smart home devices directly from a single interface

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

Representative image: iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its smart home display device by the end of this year, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The device, which is expected to function as a central hub for smart home products, was initially slated for a spring 2025 launch but has now been delayed.
 
Bloomberg had previously reported that the delay may have been caused by challenges in developing new capabilities for Siri, which is expected to serve as the primary interface for the device. Apple’s AI-powered version of Siri, originally planned for rollout with iOS 18.4, has been delayed, likely due to internal bugs discovered during testing. The new Siri is now expected to debut with the next iOS cycle instead.
 

Apple AI Smart home hub: What to expect

 
The smart home display is expected to serve as a HomeKit hub, allowing users to control other smart home devices directly from a single interface. According to reports, the device will feature a six-inch square touchscreen, thick bezels, and a front-facing camera for video calls. It may also come with a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and optional mounting accessories, including a wall bracket and a stand with integrated speakers. 

Also Read

WWDC 2025

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models

Donald Trump, Trump

'Apple can build in India but must pay tariffs to sell in US', says Trump

Donald Trump, US President

Apple to pay 25% tariff on imported iPhones: US President Donald Trump

Apple AI glasses

Apple plans glasses for 2026 as part of AI push, nixes watch with camera

  In terms of software, the display will reportedly feature a touch interface that blends elements from watchOS and iPhone’s StandBy mode. It is expected to run a custom operating system and offer access to the App Store, enabling use of apps for media playback, web Browse, news, and more. The device is also said to support FaceTime, and offer integration with Notes, Calendar, and other core iOS services.
 
Siri integration is anticipated to be central to the experience, allowing users to issue voice commands for controlling smart devices, launching apps, or accessing information.

Other smart home devices: What to expect

 
Beyond the smart home display, Apple is also said to be working on a robotic tabletop device, as per Bloomberg. This experimental product is expected to feature an iPad-like screen mounted on a robotic arm, capable of adjusting its position based on user behaviour and surroundings. 
  The device would reportedly use AI to sense who is interacting with it, determine what they’re doing, and identify who they’re speaking to—enabling it to respond in a context-aware manner by moving or reorienting itself accordingly.
 
According to the report, this robotic device is considered a major priority within Apple and could launch within the next one to two years.

More From This Section

Netflix, Netflix India

Soon, Netflix will no longer be available on select Amazon Fire TV devices

Instagram for Meta Quest

Soon, Meta Quest headset users will see 2D photos in 3D on Instagram feed

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 26 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Premiumspace funding, satellite, space

States' race for space investment may help sector hit $44 bn by 2033

PremiumAshok Leyland, Drivers Union, artificial intelligence, Technology

How Ashok Leyland uses tech to ease life for drivers, fleet operators

Topics : Apple Smart homes artificial intelligence and robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon