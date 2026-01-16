Subway Surfers sequel set for Feb 26, pre-registration live: What to expect
Subway Surfers City, the sequel to the endless runner game, is set to launch on February 26 for iOS and Android, bringing a new city-based setting, fresh gameplay mechanics, and multiple modes
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
The developer of Subway Surfers, SYBO Games, has announced that it will be releasing a sequel to the game on February 26. In its press note, the developer noted that the Subway Surfers City will present the iconic chase with an upgraded art style, new gameplay mechanics and modes, and an expansive, unseen environment to explore. The Subway Surfers City game is open for pre-registration on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
For the uninitiated, Subway Surfers was launched in 2012, and has been reported to have surpassed 4.5 billion lifetime downloads to date.
Subway Surfers City: What to expect
Subway Surfers City will be set in a large, contemporary city divided into four playable areas that open up as players progress. These will include Docks, Southline, Sunrise Blvd, and Delorean Park, each designed with its own visual style and track layouts. The developers have also confirmed that the city will expand over time, with every new season bringing additional neighbourhoods, along with new characters, outfits, and hoverboards.
The game will introduce a range of new mechanics that alter how runs play out. Players will be able to use a stomp action during runs to reveal hidden advantages on the track, while a bubblegum-based shield will add a bounce effect that enhances jumping and movement.
Subway Surfers City will also expand beyond the traditional endless runner format by adding three separate game modes:
- Classic Endless: It will remain as the core experience, focusing on uninterrupted runs where players aim to beat their high scores and uncover alternative routes over repeated playthroughs.
- City Tour: It will introduce a structured, level-based mode with specific objectives, encouraging players to explore different districts while completing missions and collecting hidden stars.
- Events: It will feature a rotating set of limited challenges and trial runs designed to test advanced skills and offer varied gameplay scenarios.
