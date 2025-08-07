Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today: What to expect, Livestream details

GPT-5 could go live in ChatGPT tonight at 10:30 PM IST, with OpenAI teasing a major update through a livestream event titled "LIVE5TREAM"

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

US-based AI startup OpenAI is expected to unveil its next-generation model, GPT-5, today. The company posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that read: “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT,” replacing the 'S' with a '5' — a likely hint at the GPT-5 launch. The livestream is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.
 
Notably, the ChatGPT maker has had a busy week this month as it optimised the platform with mental health-focused features, then released two new open-weight AI models that can run on PCs locally, and now it has teased the unveiling of the next generation of GPT AI models. Earlier last month, several reports claimed that the GPT-5 would be released in early August, and now, with this X post about the livestream, it is possible that the same would be unveiled tonight.
 
 
It appears that Microsoft has already been testing GPT-5 in Copilot. A report from technology news outlet TestingCatalog indicates that Microsoft has started testing GPT-5 capabilities within the Copilot interface, hinting that Copilot may adopt GPT-5 shortly after its release on ChatGPT. 

GPT-5: What to expect

GPT-5 is expected to break away from the traditional single-model format, functioning instead as a modular system that brings together several specialised models for different tasks, reported The Verge. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has previously suggested that GPT-5 will incorporate the o3 model alongside other technologies, with the goal of creating a more streamlined and efficient AI ecosystem. Additionally, while replying to an X user who asked if GPT can recommend shows now, Altman said: “Turns out yes!”
 
Over time, OpenAI plans to merge its GPT and o-series systems into one unified architecture that can support a wider range of tools and functionalities.
The new model is also likely to introduce different levels of reasoning and performance. While basic features will be available to free ChatGPT users, those on Plus and Premium plans are expected to gain access to more advanced capabilities.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

