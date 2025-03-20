Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

Microsoft is rolling out a new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11 that will make navigating with an Xbox controller easier

Microsoft Xbox controller

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is rolling out a new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11 in a bid to offer consumers the best of Windows and Xbox together by combining them. This new gamepad keyboard would allow users to type with an Xbox controller rather than a traditional keyboard. This new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11 will also make it easier to navigate with an Xbox controller and type into text fields throughout the operating system.
 
The gamepad keyboard first entered beta testing in September and has now reached the “Release Preview” version of Windows 11. This means it will soon be available to eligible Windows 11 users, with those opting into the latest non-security updates gaining access within days.   
 

New gamepad keyboard for Windows 11: What is new

 
The gamepad keyboard includes built-in shortcuts tailored for Xbox controllers, such as using the X button for backspace, the Y button for the spacebar, and the menu button to press enter. These shortcuts mirror the ones found on the Xbox dashboard, ensuring a familiar experience for console users.
 
This update is part of Microsoft’s ongoing effort to enhance Windows for handheld gaming PCs. The company aims to merge key elements from both Windows and Xbox, improving usability while making it easier to navigate with a controller.  ALSO READ | Next generation Xbox might be 'TV friendly PC' based on Windows-like OS
 
Additionally, Microsoft has optimised the Game Bar for handheld devices by introducing a compact mode suited for smaller screens. Last year, the main Xbox app for PC also received controller-friendly updates, allowing for smoother navigation without needing a keyboard or mouse

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

