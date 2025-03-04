Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing launches Phone 3a series: Watch unboxing; check price, offers, more

Nothing launches Phone 3a series: Watch unboxing; check price, offers, more

Nothing Phone 3a will be available in India from March 11, while the Pro model will go on sale on March 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the Phone 3a series smartphones in India. The series encompasses two models: the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The smartphones follow the company's signature aesthetic, featuring a transparent back and the Glyph lighting interface.
 
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 29,999 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999
Nothing Phone 3a: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 24,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999
Nothing Phone 3a series: Availability and offers
 
 
Nothing Phone 3a will be available in India from March 11 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as through select retailers including Vijay Sales, Croma, and more. The Phone 3a Pro will go on sale on March 15.

As for the introductory offers, Nothing said there will be bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on both the smartphones. Additionally, customers purchasing the smartphones on day one sale can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: Details
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Nothing Phone 3a series features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2392 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery and support 50W wired charging.
 
In the imaging department, the smartphones offer a triple-camera set-up at the back, with a 50MP primary camera featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus. They also include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The primary difference between the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro is the telephoto camera. The Pro model features a 50MP periscope set-up with 3x optical zoom, while the base model has a standard telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Pro model also includes a 50MP front-facing camera, compared to the 32MP sensor on the base model.
 
Running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, the Nothing Phone 3a series offers several artificial intelligence features. The most notable is the new "Essential Space" platform, accessible through the dedicated "Essential Key" button on the side. According to the company, this AI-powered hub is designed for capturing, organising, and managing notes, ideas, and inspirations. The button allows users to capture and send pictures or screenshots to Essential Space, record voice notes, and more. The feature can recognise images, audio clips, and associated text, automatically sorting them.
 
Another notable AI feature is the Activate Smart Drawer, which automatically categorises and organises apps in the app drawer.
 
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, AF)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64
Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto ( AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64
Nothing Phone 3a series: Unboxing
 

Topics : Nothing smartphones Indian smartphone market

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

