Perplexity releases AI-powered Comet browser for Android: Check details

Perplexity releases AI-powered Comet browser for Android: Check details

Perplexity has launched its AI-native Comet browser for Android, bringing voice input, cross-tab summaries and built-in AI assistance to mobile users

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Perplexity has released its AI-driven web browser, Comet, for Android devices as of November 20. This allows Android users to access Perplexity’s built-in AI assistant while browsing the web and get contextual responses. The company had previously indicated that an iOS version is planned, though a launch window has not been provided.
 
Comet is among the earliest AI-native browsers to reach mobile platforms, while other AI-focused browsers remain limited in scope. For example, ChatGPT’s Atlas browser is currently confined to macOS, with mobile and Windows versions under development.
 
Comet first launched for Perplexity Max subscribers on desktop in July before expanding its availability last month.
 
 
Some capabilities available on the desktop version are not yet present on the Android app. Perplexity spokesperson Beejoli Shah told The Verge that syncing of browsing history and bookmarks between desktop and mobile is planned and should arrive “in the coming weeks”. The company is also developing features such as a more advanced agentic voice mode and a built-in password manager. Until then, Comet supports Android’s native password manager.

Here’s what Comet for Android can do

  • AI assistant while browsing: Users can invoke Perplexity’s built-in assistant at any time to ask questions or carry out tasks while navigating the web.
  • Voice interaction: The Android app includes voice input, allowing users to speak to the assistant to search, retrieve information from open tabs or initiate tasks.
  • Cross-tab summarisation: Comet can generate summaries based on the content across multiple open tabs, not just the active page.
  • Ad blocking: The browser includes a built-in ad blocker, similar to its desktop counterpart, enabling a cleaner browsing experience.
  • Contextual assistance: The assistant can respond directly on webpages, providing answers or summaries without requiring users to switch apps.

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity describes Comet as a “browser for agentic search”, designed to handle multi-step tasks with minimal user guidance. Rather than relying solely on traditional search queries, Comet draws on Perplexity’s AI-powered search engine to produce responses compiled from sources across the web.
  Agentic search refers to systems capable of interpreting intent, gathering information from multiple locations and performing chained actions autonomously. This allows Comet to provide more structured, task-oriented results without requiring constant manual input.

Topics : Browsing Android artifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

