OnePlus 15R Ace Edition to launch in Electric Violet colour: What to expect

OnePlus is adding a new Electric Violet finish to the OnePlus 15R lineup, launching the Ace Edition on December 17 with a fiberglass back design and the same core hardware as the standard models

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 15R in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the device will arrive in not just two but three colour variants. OnePlus 15R’s Electric Violet colour variant, dubbed the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, will launch alongside the Charcoal Black and Mint Green variants on December 17. The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will sport a fiberglass back finish with a special coating that imprints the word Ace deep into the design.

OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch

  • Date: December 17
  • Time: 03:00 PM IST
  • Where: Bengaluru
  • How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ YouTube channel

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

As per the aforementioned confirmation from OnePlus, the upcoming 15R smartphone will launch in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. The latter will feature a different back finish compared to the former two options. Apart from the design, all other specifications will remain the same across all three variants.
 
OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15R will feature a 1.5K AMOLED screen capable of refreshing at 165Hz. The panel is rated for a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and can dim down to 2 nits by default, or as low as 1 nit when the Reduce White Point setting is applied. It also carries TÜV Rheinland’s Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. At its core, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.
 
The smartphone will pack a 7,400mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. According to OnePlus, the battery is designed to retain around 80 per cent of its health after roughly four years of typical use. The company also says the handset will support 4K video capture at 120fps.
 
OnePlus has further announced support for Plus Mind and its suite of AI features. A dedicated Plus Key will let users instantly send on-screen content to Plus Mind for storage and analysis, allowing the system to offer suggestions or actions based on the saved information.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7400mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

