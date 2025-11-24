Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report

OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report

The OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which does not exist at the time of writing this report. If true, it will be second smartphone to bring a new Qualcomm chip to India

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R (Image: OnePlus)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus 15R, which is expected to launch in India soon, may not be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. According to a report by technology news-focused platform, NotebookCheck, the upcoming OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The report further claims that, contrary to earlier reports, the OnePlus 15R may not be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, but of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T.

OnePlus 15R: What do we know

The OnePlus 15R was previously expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which launched in China alongside the OnePlus 15. However, recent reports suggest that this might not be the case. According to reports from several publications like NotebookCheck, GizmoChina, and 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 15R will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is expected to debut in China soon.
 
 
Due to this, the OnePlus 15R, which was earlier expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, seen in the OnePlus Ace 6, is now likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset instead. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset has not been released yet, but Qualcomm has confirmed that it will launch in late November. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap November 20

Tech Wrap Nov 20: Realme GT8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, Sony Inzone H9 II launched

Tech Wrap November 18

Tech Wrap Nov 18: OPPO Find X9 series, Kodak TVs, Dolby Vision on Instagram

iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro

After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

 
Furthermore, OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, has confirmed in a post on Weibo that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will boast a battery of either 8,000mAh or above with a charging support of 100W, and it will sport a display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate, akin to OnePlus 15 and Ace 6. 

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra 
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh or above
  • Charging: 100W fast charging

More From This Section

NothingOS 4.0 update on Nothing Phone 3

NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

ALGO RHYTHM

How private equity-backed enterprises are driving the next wave of GCCspremium

Industry

Amazon vs Perplexity: Drawing the AI line in a growing ecommerce debatepremium

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech Wrap Nov 21: AirDrop with Android, WhatsApp 'About', Nano Banana Pro

Perplexity Comet browser on Android

Perplexity releases AI-powered Comet browser for Android: Check details

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon