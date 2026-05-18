iOS 27 may bring ChatGPT-style Siri app and Genmoji changes: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a dedicated Siri app with automatic chat deletion option as part of its redesigned Siri experience in iOS 27. The US-based technology giant is expected to position the feature as part of a broader privacy-focused AI strategy.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the updated Siri could let users control how long conversations are stored, with options ranging from 30 days to one year or indefinitely. There may also be a setting that allows Siri to either continue previous conversations or start fresh each time. These are expected to be comparable to the ChatGPT app, which draws context from previous conversations.

The reported automatic chat deletion feature may highlight Apple’s attempt to differentiate itself from rival AI platforms. According to a report by Engadget, many large language models rely heavily on user data to improve responses, whereas Apple is reportedly taking a more restricted approach by depending more on synthetic data rather than real conversations.

The report noted that Apple’s approach may come with trade-offs. By collecting less user data, Siri’s AI capabilities could improve more slowly compared to rivals. However, Apple appears willing to prioritise privacy at a time when AI firms are facing increasing scrutiny over how they store and use personal conversations.

Apple is expected to present privacy as a central part of its AI strategy rather than merely an optional setting for users.

Alongside the Siri changes, Apple is also said to be working on a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature for iOS 27. The feature could automatically recommend AI-generated emojis based on users’ commonly typed phrases and photos stored on their devices.

Siri enhancements

Alongside automatic chat deletion, the upcoming version of Siri is expected to move beyond its current role as a basic voice assistant. Apple is reportedly working on making Siri more conversational, allowing natural back-and-forth interactions instead of single-command responses, by rolling it out as a standalone app. The assistant may also become more context-aware, helping users across apps without requiring repeated instructions.

There are also signs of deeper integration with external AI models. Apple is reportedly working with Google to bring a customised version of Gemini into its ecosystem, which could improve Siri’s ability to handle more complex queries.

At the same time, the interface itself may undergo significant changes. Siri could adopt a chatbot-style layout, with interactions appearing as threaded conversations similar to messaging apps.

Other reported additions include a unified “Search or Ask” bar that combines system search with AI-generated responses, support for uploading images and documents, and smarter web-based answers featuring summaries and visuals. The aim appears to be turning Siri into a more flexible assistant that works across tasks rather than simply executing commands.

The “Search or Ask” interface is reportedly similar to Spotlight Search but may provide more advanced results and deeper app-level information. Users could also switch between Siri and third-party AI tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini directly from the same search interface.

Siri delay timeline

Apple’s upgraded Siri experience has reportedly faced multiple delays over the past year.

The AI-powered features were first previewed at WWDC 2024 and were initially expected to roll out by March 2025. Apple later said the timeline had slipped because of performance and reliability concerns.

According to reports, the release window was then pushed to around iOS 26.4 in 2026. However, a later Bloomberg report suggested that the rollout had been delayed again, with the features now expected to arrive during the iOS 27 cycle.

Suggested Genmoji feature

Apple is also reportedly preparing an update for Genmoji in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

According to a PhoneArena report citing Bloomberg’s newsletter, Apple may introduce an optional “Suggested Genmoji” feature designed to simplify custom emoji creation for users.

The feature is said to automatically suggest AI-generated emojis based on frequently typed phrases or even photos stored on the device. A description reportedly spotted in keyboard settings reads: “Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases.”

Genmoji is part of Apple Intelligence and allows users to create custom emojis using text prompts. While the feature attracted attention at launch, earlier versions reportedly produced inconsistent or unusual-looking results.

Reports suggest Apple has gradually improved output quality and performance over time, including better emoji combinations and reduced device heating during generation. The new suggestion system could make Genmoji more accessible by reducing the need for users to manually type prompts each time.

iOS 27: What to expect

Redesigned Camera app

Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned Camera app with more customisation options.

Users may be able to rearrange controls such as flash, exposure, timer, resolution, and photo styles based on their preferences. According to previous reports, these controls could appear as movable widgets inside the camera interface.

Apple is also said to be testing two layouts — the current simplified interface and a more advanced version designed for users interested in professional photography controls.

Siri-powered Visual Intelligence

The Camera app may also gain a dedicated AI-powered Visual Intelligence mode.

The feature could help users identify objects, translate text, summarise information, and perform other AI-based visual tasks directly from the camera viewfinder. Instead of opening separate apps, users may be able to access these tools alongside existing modes such as Photo and Video.

Bloomberg previously reported that this could include integration with tools such as ChatGPT and reverse image search to provide additional context about what appears in the frame.

Apple’s existing visual AI can already identify plants and animals, scan posters into calendar events, and display business information. With iOS 27, Apple is expected to expand these capabilities further, including tools for scanning food labels and capturing contact details directly through the camera.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is also expected to introduce more AI-driven features across iOS 27.

One reported addition is an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse fitness and wellness data to provide insights and recommendations.

Apple is also said to be developing an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri. This system could provide more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results.

Liquid Glass refinements

While a major visual redesign is not expected, Apple may continue refining the Liquid Glass design language introduced with iOS 26.

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Support for future hardware

iOS 27 is also expected to prepare the software experience for future hardware categories, including Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone.

The update could introduce multitasking and interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, similar to some existing iPadOS features.