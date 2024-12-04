Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

In the OnePlus Community sale, the OnePlus 12 and 12r are offered at a discount of Rs 6,000. Moreover, its foldable Open Apex Edition is available with bank discount of Rs 20,000

OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus Community Sale

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus India has announced the return of its Community Sale, offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options across its range of smartphones, tablets, watches, and wireless earbuds. The sale is live now and will conclude on December 17. The offers are available on select OnePlus products purchased through the company's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and offline retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus Community Sale: Offers

Discounts are applicable on the current-generation flagship OnePlus 12 series models, along with a bank offers on the OnePlus Open Apex Edition foldable smartphone. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord series smartphones are also available with offers. Below are the details:
 
Smartphones
  OnePlus 12

More From This Section

Vivo X200 Pro colours

Vivo X200 series: OS version, AI features, camera specs and battery details

amazon

Amazon announces 'Nova' family of foundation models amid generative AI wave

Flip-style foldable smartphone

Apple to foray into foldable phone segment in 2026 with a flip-style iPhone

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

At least 20% cybercrimes involve dark web usage by attackers: Report

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission

Countdown begins for Isro's commercial mission for European Space Agency

  • Launch Price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 6,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 7,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months
OnePlus 12r
  • Price: Rs 39,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 6,000 (on select variants)
  • Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
OnePlus Open Apex Edition
  • Price: Rs 1,49,999
  • Bank Discount: Rs 20,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
OnePlus Nord 4
  • Price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000 (on select variants)
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
Tablets
  OnePlus Pad 2
  • Price: Rs 39,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 3,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 9 months
OnePlus Pad Go
  • Price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
Accessories
  OnePlus Watch 2
  • Price: Rs 24,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
OnePlus Watch 2r
  • Price: Rs 17,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 2,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
  • Price: Rs 11,999 onwards
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Bank Discount: Rs 1,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

Also Read

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune

OnePlus 13R: What to expect from upcoming affordable flagship smartphone

Best tablets of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

OnePlus 13 (Image: OnePlus China)

OnePlus Ace 5 could launch as OnePlus 13r in India, unveiling set for Dec

Tech Wrap November 27

Tech wrap Nov 27: OxygenOS 15, Spotify Gemini extension, ChatGPT shortcut

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon