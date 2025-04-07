Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to push major design change until iPhone 19 series in 2027: Report

Apple to push major design change until iPhone 19 series in 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to wait until 2027 to introduce its first foldable iPhone, aligning the launch with the wider design change of the Pro line-up

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to stick with a familiar design for this year’s iPhone 17 Pro models, though some key changes are expected. According to a report from 9to5Mac, quoting Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro may not have a major redesign as previously thought. However, a “major shake-up” is said to be planned for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027.
 
iPhone 17 Pro models: Expected design changes
 
Gurman noted that the iPhone 17 Pro is unlikely to get a “bold new look” and that the front of the device will appear “very similar” to the iPhone 16 Pro. That said, Apple could introduce some meaningful changes to the rear camera design.
 
 
Earlier reports had suggested Apple might use a two-tone look with a long, raised glass section across the top part of the back panel. However, Bloomberg’s report stated that such renders are not “an accurate picture of what’s to come.” The analyst said that the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-tone back and that the camera module will likely match the colour of the rest of the device.

Also Read

Apple AirTag (Image: Air India)

Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

iOS 18

Apple releases iOS 18.5 dev beta days after iOS 18.4 update: What's new

iPhone XS

iOS 19: Apple may drop software support for three iPhone models this year

Apple Intelligence in India

Apple Intelligence debuts in India on iPhones, Macs: All you need to know

Apple Intelligence in India with iOS 18.4 update

iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India

iPhone’s 20th anniversary: What to expect
 
While this year’s iPhone Pro models may not bring major visual changes, 2027 could be a significant turning point. Gurman reports that Apple is preparing a “bold new Pro model” to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, one that will use more “glass.”
 
Although specific details are still limited, 9to5Mac notes that Apple may take design ideas from the rumoured iPhone 17 Air to develop an ultra-thin Pro model.
 
Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2027, aligning the launch with the wider design change of the Pro line-up.
 

More From This Section

Sony LinkBuds Fit

Sony launches LinkBuds Fit in India with Hi-Res audio, noise cancellation

Image: CMF by Nothing

Nothing to launch CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28; Buds series to tag along

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung OneUI 7 set to release today: Check eligible models, features, more

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft highlights AI progress with Copilot updates, Quake II simulation

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Foldable iphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon