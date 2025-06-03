Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / OpenAI to provide fresh API credits to 11 Indian non-profit organisations

OpenAI to provide fresh API credits to 11 Indian non-profit organisations

OpenAI will grant API credits and technical support to 11 Indian non-profits, including Rocket Learning and Noora Health, to advance AI solutions for social good

The global program, which offers the selected participants hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and early access to OpenAI’s tools, functions under the OpenAI Academy umbrella. Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that it will provide a fresh round of API (application programming interface) credits to 11 non-profit organisations in India, including Rocket Learning, Noora Health, and Udhyam, among others, to help build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for social good.
 
“Over the last year, the India cohort has developed and deployed AI-powered applications across sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity, creating a tangible and measurable impact in underserved communities,” the company said in a statement.
 
The global program, which offers the selected participants hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and early access to OpenAI’s tools, functions under the OpenAI Academy umbrella. 
 
 
In India, beneficiaries Rocket Learning uses WhatsApp and generative AI to deliver personalised early learning experiences for parents and daycare, and Noora Health improves patient recovery by disseminating life-saving information to patients’ families and caretakers.

Other beneficiaries include companies such as Udhyam, which is integrating AI into government education systems to nurture entrepreneurial mindsets in students, and Digital Green, which is scaling peer-to-peer agricultural learning by automating insights and crop recommendations.
 
“These organisations are solving some of the country’s most complex challenges with ingenuity and empathy. The AI for Impact Accelerator — now part of OpenAI Academy — is our way of learning from them while ensuring frontier technology is being shaped by and in service of real communities,” said Pragya Misra, the policy and partnerships lead at OpenAI India. 
   

Topics : OpenAI Technology

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

