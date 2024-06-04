OpenAI's ChatGPT facing widespread outage across web and smartphone apps

OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT is reportedly facing global outages. According to news reports, many ChatGPT users have reported that they are facing trouble in generating responses from the AI chatbot. ChatGPT is reportedly taking in prompts but is unable to respond to queries. Additionally, some users are even facing issues where the page becomes unresponsive after prompting the chat bot.

According to Downdetector, a platform outage monitoring platform, reports of users facing issues with OpenAI have spiked up since 1PM on June 4. As per the platform, 81 per cent of reported issues are related to ChatGPT while 14 per cent users are facing trouble with the OpenAI website and only five per cent with the smartphone app.

While testing for issues, ChatGPT for web was working fine with the ChatGPT responding instantly for both free and Plus subscription users. However, ChatGPT app for Android took longer to respond while the iOS app showed “Internal Server Error” after trying to process the prompt for some time.

The AI powered chatbot from OpenAI faced similar problems last month, where about 90 per cent of users reported outages for ChatGPT, as per Downdetector. At the time, the Android app for ChatGPT showed a similar error message stating that the server was facing problems. iOS app and the web version of ChatGPT were also unable to generate responses and showed a “Request Timeout” message after a while.