Tech Wrap Feb 9: Galaxy F70e 5G launched, Gemini in Chrome, Apple CarPlay

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F70e 5G in India, marking the first smartphone under its newly launched Galaxy F70 series. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company said the smartphone targets Gen Z consumers, placing emphasis on camera capabilities for daily content creation and sharing.

Google has confirmed that Gemini-powered features within the Chrome browser are now being rolled out to Chromebooks, beginning with Chromebook Plus models. The company said the rollout has started in the US, integrating AI tools directly into Chrome on ChromeOS after weeks of restricted availability. Previously, Gemini in Chrome was largely limited to desktop platforms such as Windows and macOS, leaving ChromeOS unsupported despite being Google’s own operating system.

Apple could bring third-party AI voice apps to CarPlay beyond Siri: Report Apple is reportedly planning to open up its CarPlay platform to third-party voice-controlled AI apps. According to Bloomberg, the update would allow drivers to use alternative AI chatbots within CarPlay instead of relying solely on Siri. So far, Apple has limited voice interactions in CarPlay to Siri. The reported move would signal a shift in strategy, enabling AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google to offer voice-enabled apps on the platform. Sony may launch WF-1000XM6 flagship earbuds on Feb 12 Sony has shared a teaser video for its upcoming wireless earbuds, confirming that it will unveil its “next generation of earbuds” on February 12. While the product name was not revealed, a 9To5Google report suggested the launch is likely to introduce Sony’s next flagship true wireless earbuds, expected to be the WF-1000XM6. The model would succeed the WF-1000XM5, which was released in 2023.

Qualcomm's 2nm tape-out adds momentum to India's semiconductor mission Qualcomm has announced the successful tape-out of a 2nm chip design, marking a significant milestone in advanced semiconductor development led from India. The company said the design work was carried out across its engineering centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, highlighting India’s expanding role in global chip innovation as the government pushes semiconductor growth under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels Google has reportedly confirmed plans to extend Android’s Quick Share interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop beyond the Pixel 10 series to additional Android devices later this year. According to Android Authority, the company said it is collaborating with other smartphone brands to bring the feature across the broader Android ecosystem.

OpenAI's first consumer device could be AI-powered earbuds OpenAI is reportedly planning to enter the consumer hardware segment with the launch of AI-powered earbuds. According to a Mint report, the company’s first device is expected to be relatively simple rather than a fully independent AI gadget. An announcement is said to be planned for later this year, with shipments expected in early 2027. Meanwhile, a more advanced smartphone-like AI device is reportedly facing delays due to component shortages and rising costs, leading OpenAI to prioritise a simpler product. Telegram's Android app gets Apple-style 'Liquid Glass' design Telegram is reportedly rolling out a major redesign for its Android app, introducing a visual style inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design language. According to 9To5Google, the update brings changes to navigation, layout and overall appearance, including a new bottom navigation bar, transparent UI elements and refreshed menus. The update represents one of Telegram’s largest interface overhauls on Android and is said to be arriving with version 12.4.0, which is currently being rolled out via the Play Store.

Xiaomi 17 global rollout may see smaller battery than China variant: Report Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch one of its Xiaomi 17 series smartphones in global markets in the coming weeks. A PhoneArena report said the global variant could feature a battery that is roughly 10 per cent smaller than the Chinese version. The device is also expected to launch in India alongside the global rollout. The Xiaomi 17 series debuted in China in September, and aside from changes to battery and storage options, the global model is expected to retain most of the same specifications. Apple may launch iPhone 17e, more MacBook Pro models in Feb

After refreshing AirTags in January, Apple is expected to have an active February, with two major product launches likely across its iPhone and Mac lineups. The company may introduce the iPhone 17e as the next update to its affordable iPhone range, while also preparing to launch new high-end MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus review: A familiar formula, refined where it matters The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus sticks closely to the core identity of the Note series, and that approach works in its favour. The smartphone offers a comfortable design, a bright and engaging display, reliable everyday performance, and battery life that comfortably lasts a full day. Its new 200MP main camera marks a noticeable upgrade and performs confidently across most shooting scenarios.

Affordable 5G fuels India smartphone market despite 1% dip in 2025: Report India’s smartphone market saw a structural shift in calendar year 2025, driven by surging demand for affordable 5G devices and sustained interest in premium models, even as overall shipments declined by 1 per cent year-on-year. This was noted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) India in its Mobile Handset Market Review for CY2025. Claude AI could worsen analyst groupthink in already volatile markets Recent market volatility highlighted how quickly investor sentiment can shift. One moment, markets were bracing for an artificial intelligence bubble to burst, and the next, AI-driven disruption was seen across industries. The latter view contributed to a $1 trillion market rout following the release of new legal and financial tools from AI firm Anthropic PBC. While Anthropic’s open-source legal plugin for Claude Cowork is less capable than offerings from legal AI specialists such as Harvey and Legora, many investors interpreted it as a reason to exit already-uncertain positions.