OpenAI unveils ChatGPT update, adds internet browsing for 'plus' users

Microsoft-backed OpenAI announced on Wednesday significant updates to its flagship product, ChatGPT. The chatbot is now equipped with internet browsing capabilities, allowing it to offer users more up-to-date information.

Prior to this update, the chatbot was limited to data available until September 2021.





ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 27, 2023 "Since the original launch of browsing in May, we received useful feedback. Updates include following robots.txt and identifying user agents so sites can control how ChatGPT interacts with them. Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation. Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," OpenAI said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This browsing feature comes on the heels of another major update earlier this week, which enables ChatGPT to engage in voice conversations and interact with users through images. These additions make the chatbot more comparable to well-known artificial intelligence assistants like Apple's Siri.

These advancements indicate OpenAI's development strategy and focus on user interaction and real-time information to provide the chatbot with a broader appeal and utility, potentially increasing its user base and, by extension, its market value.

On Tuesday, media reports suggested that OpenAI is in discussions with investors for a possible sale of existing shares at a significantly higher valuation than just a few months ago. The talks about higher valuations seem to align with the string of updates that are likely to make ChatGPT a more competitive product in both the consumer and enterprise spaces.