Vijay Sales announces festive offers on iPhone Air, MacBook Air M4 and more

Vijay Sales announces festive offers on iPhone Air, MacBook Air M4 and more

Beside Apple products such as the iPhone Air, Vijay Sales has also announced offers on smartphones such as the Nothing Phone 3, OnePlus 13r and more

Representative image: PS5 Slim, MacBook Air M4, iPhone Air, Nothing Phone 3

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Vijay Sales has announced offers on smartphones, gaming consoles and other devices as part of its Diwali Celebration sale. During the sale, the home-grown electronics retail channel is offering discounts on Apple products such as iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air with M4, iPads, and more. Additionally, it is offering bank discounts of up to Rs 20,000 from select cards, based on minimum transaction value. Here are the details:

Vijay Sales Diwali Celebration sale: Details

Apple products

During Vijay Sales’ Diwali Celebration sale, Apple’s new iPhone Air is available from Rs 111,900, including a cashback of Rs 4,000 and a coupon discount of Rs 4,000. Similarly, the retailer is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on MacBook Air with M4 chip. Here are the details of all other offers on Apple products: 
  • iPhones: Starting at Rs 38,990 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)
  • iPads: Starting at Rs 30,500 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)
  • Liquid Retina displays: Starting at Rs 72,490 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)

Smartphones

Vijay Sales is also offering discount and bank cashbacks on smartphones from Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, and more.

Nothing Phone 3:

 
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 44,999 onwards (inclusive of Rs 5,000 cashback)

OnePlus 13r:

  • Launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Starting at Rs 38,999 (inclusive of Rs 2,250 cashback)
  • Additional coupon discount: Rs 500

OPPO K13:

  • Launch price: Rs 17,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 15,199 (inclusive of Rs 2,500 cashback)

Sony PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition:
  • Launch price: Rs 54,990
  • Offer price: Rs 46,490 (inclusive of Rs 3,500 bank discount)
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition:
  • Launch price: Rs 44,990
  • Offer price: Rs 41,616

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

