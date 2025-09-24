Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft expands Arm-native app support for Copilot Plus PCs, adding security, productivity, creative, and entertainment tools ahead of Windows 10's end of support

Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Microsoft has published a detailed list of applications that now run natively on its Arm-powered Copilot Plus PCs. The company noted that the catalogue has grown to cover recently added apps across categories such as security, productivity, and entertainment.
 
According to Microsoft, programs that account for nearly 90 per cent of total usage time on Windows are now supported natively on Arm devices. The expansion is part of the company’s broader effort to position Copilot Plus PCs as everyday machines for mainstream users, particularly as Windows 10 reaches the end of its support lifecycle on October 14, 2025.
 
Microsoft has been working with independent software vendors (ISVs) and its App Assure program to ensure that essential software categories — from endpoint security to creative tools — are available in Arm-native form without relying heavily on emulation, which can limit performance.
 

Why does it matter?

For consumers, the availability of Arm-native apps means that everyday tasks — whether streaming Netflix, editing photos in Photoshop, or using Microsoft Teams for work — will run smoothly without the performance compromises often seen in emulation. This ensures that Copilot Plus PCs deliver the speed and battery life advantages of Arm processors without sacrificing app compatibility.
 
For enterprises, the expansion of security, VPN, and endpoint management apps means IT departments can easily integrate Copilot Plus PCs into existing workflows.

Microsoft Arm native apps for Copilot Plus PCs

Endpoint protection apps

  • 1Password
  • Absolute Secure Endpoint
  • Avast Premium Security
  • Bitdefender Endpoint Security
  • Bitwarden
  • BlackBerry Cylance Endpoint
  • Cisco Secure Endpoint
  • Crowdstrike Falcon Sensor
  • CyRadar
  • ESET
  • F-Secure Total
  • Forcepoint DLP
  • Huorong Security
  • Lenovo Computer Manager
  • Lenovo Smart Connect
  • Malwarebytes Desktop Security
  • Malwarebytes Threatdown
  • McAfee Total Protection
  • Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
  • MyASUS
  • Netwitness XDR
  • Norton 360 Deluxe
  • Norton Antitrack
  • OpenText EnCase
  • Opentext Webroot
  • Oray Pgy Client
  • Panda Security
  • QiAnXin Terminal
  • Qualys Cloud Agent
  • ReasonLabs
  • Respondus Lockdown Browser
  • SentinelOne
  • Sophos Intercept X
  • Symantec Endpoint Security
  • Tanium Client
  • Trellix Endpoint Security
  • Trend Micro Apex Central
  • Trend Micro Apex One Endpoint Security
  • VMware Carbon Black
  • WithSecure
  • Zero Virus Security

VPN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) apps

  • Avast SecureLine VPN
  • Check Point Remote Access VPN
  • Cisco Anyconnect
  • Express VPN
  • F5 Big-IP Edge Client
  • Forticlient
  • Hillstone Secure Connect
  • IPVanish
  • Ivanti Pulse Secure
  • LetsVPN
  • Microsoft Global Secure Access
  • NetMotion VPN
  • Netskope Private Access
  • NordVPN for Windows
  • OpenVPN
  • Palo Alto Global Protect
  • Private Internet Access
  • Proton VPN
  • Sonicwall NetExtender
  • Surfshark VPN
  • TianQingHanMa VPN
  • V2rayN
  • ZScaler Client Connector

Endpoint management tools

  • Admin by Request EPM
  • Beyond Trust Endpoint Privilege Management
  • Beyond Trust Remote Access
  • Beyond Trust Remote Support
  • Carbonite Endpoint
  • Check Point Media Encryption & Port Protection
  • Cisco ThousandEyes
  • Citrix Endpoint Management
  • Citrix Workspace
  • Commvault
  • Connectwise RMM
  • Coodesker
  • DISM++
  • Forescout Secure Connector
  • Ivanti Application Control
  • Lakeside Systrack
  • Manage Engine Endpoint Central
  • Microsoft Intune
  • Netwrix PolicyPak
  • Rapid7 Insight Agent
  • Secret Double Octopus
  • Sunlogin Client
  • Team Viewer
  • Tendyron U-disk
  • VMware Horizon Client
  • VMware Tools VMware Workspace ONE
  • Verint Desktop & Process Analytics

Productivity apps

  • 2345 Pinyin IME
  • 7 Zip
  • Acrobat Reader
  • Antutu
  • Baidu Input Method
  • Dropbox
  • Foxit PDF Editor Personal
  • Foxit PDF Editor Professional
  • Foxit Reader
  • Google Drive
  • iFLY IME
  • Jianying Pro
  • Libre Office
  • Microsoft 365
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Microsoft OneNote
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Microsoft Word
  • NetEase Youdao Translator
  • Rarlab WinRAR
  • Slack
  • Sogou Input Method
  • Todoist
  • Tong Hua Shun
  • Trello
  • Wechat IME
  • Wonderpen
  • XMind
  • Xundu PDF

Creative apps

  • Adobe Express
  • Camtasia
  • GameMaker
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • CapCut
  • GIMP
  • Adobe Lightroom
  • Concepts
  • Luminar Neo
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Corel DRAW
  • Paint.NET
  • Adobe Premiere
  • Davinci Resolve
  • Photo Director
  • Affinity Publisher
  • Djay Pro
  • Piscart
  • Blender
  • Figma Power Director

Social, web and entertainment apps

  • 2345 Browser
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV
  • BiliBili
  • Disney Plus
  • Douyin
  • Facebook Messenger
  • Google Chrome
  • Hulu
  • Instagram
  • iQIYI
  • Kugou Music
  • Listen1
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Netflix
  • Opera Browser
  • QQ Messenger
  • QQ Music
  • Reddit
  • Snapchat
  • Spotify
  • Telegram
  • Threads
  • TikTok
  • VLC Media
  • Viber
  • WhatsApp
  • Xbox

